Biden Incites against Hezbollah, Extends ‘National Emergency’ for Lebanon

July 21, 2021

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden claimed that Hezbollah’s activities ‘undermine’ Lebanon’s sovereignty, in a clear instigation against the Lebanese Resistance movement.

In a letter to the Congress on Tuesday, the US president extended the so-called ‘state of national emergency’ in Beirut.

“Certain ongoing activities, such as Iran’s continuing arms transfers to Hezbollah — which include increasingly sophisticated weapons systems — serve to undermine Lebanese sovereignty, contribute to political and economic instability in the region,” the letter read.

Hezbollah activities “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” Biden added in his letter.

“For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13441 with respect to Lebanon,” he was quoted as saying.

The US first declared a “state of national emergency for Lebanon” during the George Bush administration in 2007.

For the fourteenth consecutive year, the so-called national emergency for Lebanon will be extended for another 365 days.

