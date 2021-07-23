Israel Bombs in Homs Province, the Second Aggression in 48 Hours

Posted on by martyrashrakat

JULY 22, 2021

Israel carried out its second bombing within two days during the Islamic holiest Eid holiday, this time it targeted some posts in the Qussayr region in the southwest of Homs province.

A Syrian military spokesperson in a statement conveyed by SANA said: “At about 1:13 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the Al-Qusayr area in the Homs countryside. Our air defense media confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them, while the damage was limited to material.”

Ever since the Syrian air defense units shot down an advanced Israeli F16 fighter jet and caused severe damage to an even more advanced Israeli F35 in February 2018, Israeli fighter jets have completely avoided entering the Syrian air space to carry out their bombings, a flagrant violation of International Law, the UN Charter, the 1974 disengagement agreement and the related United Nations Security Council Resolution 350 of the same year.

The video is also on BitChute.

This latest aggression comes from northeast of the Lebanese capital Beirut; Lebanon is known to have a US-owned army with no air or air defense capabilities, furthermore, the Saudi-loyalist Lebanese officials have been trying hard to use the Lebanese army against their opponents in their country with the blessings of the USA and prevent allowing their country’s army to procure military gears from sources not approved by the United States of America. The Lebanese Army is in such bad shape that the Army commander had to go on a tour abroad literally begging for food for his troops.

The Syrian army can enforce an air shield over the Lebanese air space against Israeli intruding fighter jets and missiles but avoiding to do so in order to prevent a renewal of the Lebanese civil war as Saudi-sponsored militia will consider the Syrian air defense cover over their country as a violation of their independence and sovereignty, unlike the Israeli fighter jets which are welcomed by them! The Syrian army might, however, take the step sooner than thought before as the Israelis are repeatedly taking advantage of this particular situation to attack Syria. The Anti-Lebanon Mountains form a large, high, and tough terrain which Israel uses to fire its missiles against Syria from behind these mountains and instantly flee back to their bases.

After removing the war criminal Netanyahu who is accused of corruption, even by Israel’s standard, the current Israeli regime is trying its best to export its internal problems by instigating a regional war taking advantage of the presence of US troops in the region before their withdrawal as planned by the Biden Junta. Israel needs these US troops to be sacrificed in the war it’s trying to start to drag the United States into its war in order to protect the Israeli settlers.

The humiliating failure of the Israeli army in its latest aggression against Gaza at times of its top readiness when it was preparing for its largest military drill delivered a severe blow to the morale of the Israeli soldiers and settlers, and after its repeated humiliating failures in the face of the Lebanese Hezb Allah resistance, the Israeli leadership needs any aggression to regain some of that lost morale before its settlers start packing and return to their home countries en masses.https://syrianews.cc/israel-bombs-masyaf-in-central-syria-on-christmas-eve-as-expected/embed/#?secret=1SWGyH1kMyIsrael chooses religious anniversaries to carry out its aggression

Furthermore, the losses of the NATO-sponsored terrorists in Syria and the imminent Syrian army’s military operation to clean the regions still infested by these terrorists in parts of the north of Syria is another reason the Israelis are carrying out these attacks, to give the terrorists an illusion that they’re not alone fighting the Syrian army when needed. The Syrian leadership has vowed to liberate the last inch of Syria from these terrorists and said that these Israeli attacks will not help save those terrorists.

These latest Israeli escalations can only be seen in this context. Readers must keep in mind that any Israeli aggression is always sanctioned by the US regime and is always covered by the sitting US regime especially after the latest US-Israeli understanding dubbed ‘zero surprises’. Israel by itself is incapable of existing without such US support let alone attack its neighbors.

