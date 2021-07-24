Palestinian Teenager Martyred by Israeli Occupation Forces

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Today 10:02

Source: Al Mayadeen

At least 320 Palestinians were injured across the West Bank in confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

More than 320 Palestinians were hurt in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy, Muhammad Mounir Tamimi, was martyred after he was brutally shot in his stomach by Israeli occupation forces during confrontations in the town of Nabi Salih in the West Bank on Friday afternoon.

The Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Nabi Salih. Simultaneously, Palestinians confronted the Israeli occupation, protesting against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement.

Meanwhile, more than 320 Palestinians were hurt in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces, including nine by live fire, in the West Bank village of Beita and the village of Osrin, Nablus district, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Furthermore, medics reported Israeli violations against medical staff, including two incidents where ambulances were directly attacked by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli occupation forces said two soldiers were “lightly injured” in the confrontations.

During the last few days, Tens of Palestinian youths confronted the Israeli occupation forces, as the “night confusion” activities were resumed in the “Givat Eviatar” outpost on Jabal Sbeih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian youths and Beita residents continue their “night confusion” activities to confront the settlers’ attempt to seize the lands of Jabal Sbeih and establish a new outpost on the top of the mountain.

In the meantime, a periodic report prepared by the “Hamas” media department in the West Bank detected 748 various acts of resistance against the occupation and its settlers during last June, during which Nablus witnessed 26 “night confusion” activities against the occupation forces and settlers.

Jabal Sbeih is the center of a wide range of “night confusion” activities carried out by Palestinians, extending until late at night.

For over two and a half months, Beita has been witnessing daily confrontations in the Jabal Sbeih area between the occupation soldiers and Palestinian youths.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Nablus, Occupied W Bank, Popular Resistance |