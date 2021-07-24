“Taliban” Spokesman to Al Mayadeen: Kabul, Washington Accepted Agreement on New Islamic Regime

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

After the US raids on Afghanistan and Biden’s call with the Afghan president, the Taliban spokesman confirms to Al-Mayadeen that, “The occupation stands with the Kabul administration, which it brought, and the raids support it.”

“Taliban” Spokesman Mohammed Naeem

“Washington and Kabul have accepted an agreement that provides for a new Islamic order,” Taliban Spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Saturday evening.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Naeem stressed that “The Afghan regime must be Islamic, but how will be left to dialogue.”

Naeem addressed the US raids, and considered them “an explicit violation of the agreements concluded with us,” stressing that they “do not change anything and represent support for the Kabul administration.”

He considered that “The occupation stands with the Kabul administration, which it brought, and the raids support it,” noting that “from the beginning, we have seen that the best solution comes through dialogue.”

The Taliban spokesman asked, “We agreed on a plan in Doha, so how can we proceed if there is no commitment to it?

He noted that “there is no escalation in operations and areas that voluntarily joined the Taliban.” “We have relations and contacts with countries in the world and the region, especially neighboring countries,” he stressed.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said that the government of Ashraf Ghani bears responsibility for any military transformation in Afghanistan.

The movement considered that the US raids on “the sites of Helmand and Kandahar are a violation of the agreement with Washington,” saying that “It will not pass without consequences.”

