Flu/Covid Jabs Spread Disease

July 25, 2021

By Stephen Lendman

According to official data that represents a tiny fraction of the true toll, around 3.5 million people in the US, UK and EU experienced adverse events from flu/covid jabs since December.

Many thousands died. Minneapolis medical assistant Jummai Nache likely wishes she was among them.

After two toxic Pfizer mRNA jabs, she developed blood clots in her heart — requiring amputation of both legs and hands, her fate worse than death.

Yet establishment media keep beating the drum daily for refusniks to self-inflict harm like countless millions of others in the West alone.

Suppressed is that most flu/covid outbreaks occur among jabbed people, not the other way around as falsely claimed by US/Western dark forces and their media press agents.

Representing some of the worst, NYT fake news defied reality by calling flu/covid jabs “the only answer for fighting” the viral illness (sic),” adding:

“(W)e have more than one highly-effective (jab) available (sic).”

There are none. They’re all health-destroying and deadly. And you can take that reality to the mortuary.

Saying “almost the only people getting sick enough to be hospitalized at this point are those who have yet to” be jabbed is a bald-faced Big Lie and high crime against humanity, demanding accountability.

More Big Lies followed, the Times falsely saying millions of Americans “signed onto this (mass-jabbing) social contract…as a condition of a return to normalcy (sic).”

There’s nothing remotely normal about what’s going on with no end of it in prospect without mass rebellion.

Millions of Americans and others abroad were conned by dark forces, Pharma and their media press agents to believe what irreversibly harms health and kills is beneficial.

Refusniks should stay this way. Jabbed individuals should reject more of the same that will hasten loss of their health and lives.

WaPo keeps spreading fake news about the delta scariant that’s virtually no different from other flu/covid strains.

Ignoring science, it falsely claims that delta is increasing flu/covid outbreaks — a bald-faced Big Lie that’s all about pushing refusniks to self-inflict harm like their jabbed counterparts, adding:

White House officials “are growing increasingly anxious about the state of the (nonexistent) pandemic (sic) and are gravely concerned about the situation spiraling out of control in some areas of the country with low (jabbing) rates (sic).”

Suppressed by WaPo, other establishment media, and US/Western dark forces is that outbreaks are highest in areas with the greatest percent of jabbed people, not the other way around.

No evidence suggests that “hospitals are filling up in the West, another fear-mongering Big Lie.

Separately, WaPo falsely claimed that the flu/covid death toll may be double the artificially inflated official number.

No one knows the true toll.

Reported numbers are grossly inflated to scare maximum numbers of people to be jabbed with toxins no one should touch.

WaPo falsely claimed that over 4,140,000 reported flu/covid deaths are likely around half the true number (sic).

The real toll is a small fraction of the grossly inflated one.

Lying and mass deception in the West is a daily affair.

Saying the US flu/covid death toll exceeds 610,000 is likely around ten times the real number.

State-sponsored/media supported numbers otherwise are fabricated.

Pushing things for tyranny by draconian flu/covid mandates in France and Britain got tens of thousands in both countries to protest publicly against them.

Spreading throughout the West, life as existed pre-2020 is eroding toward disappearing altogether without mass-activism to prevent what’s happening before a rubicon of no return is crossed.

Media-supported, state-sponsored tyranny is the problem, not outbreaks of garden variety flu renamed covid in numbers similar to other years in modern memory.

Resistance against diabolical dark forces is the only option to protect and preserve what US/Western dark forces want eliminated altogether — the lives of billions of people worldwide.

