FULL SHOW: China, US tensions soar, Washington does damage control

As tensions soar between the US and China, Washington seems to be doing damage control while also maintaining its offensive against Beijing. RT America’s Alex Mihailovich has the story. (14:26)

Another memorial service was held Thursday, for assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise, as more details continue to emerge about the alleged gunmen involved in the assassination-and their training at a US military school. RT America’s John Huddy has the latest. (1:05)

Then, Former UK MP George Galloway weighs in. (5:02)

Locked up for reporting the truth. That’s the fate that could be awaiting journalists—if a proposed law in the UK gets passed. Reporters and their sources could be treated like spies, and publishing government secrets would carry a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. RT’s Murad Gazdiev has the details. (10:12)

At least 33 people killed and another 250K evacuated from their homes after massive floods in central China, that are what said to be ‘the heaviest rains in a millennium.’ Freelance journalist Wang Mengjie has the story from the ground. (18:33)

