In Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Tirelessly Pound Militants In Syria’s Greater Idlib

27.07.2021
Early on July 26, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out an air strike on a terrorist facility in the area between the village of Kansafra and the village of Al-Bara in the Syrian province of Idlib. Presumably, the airstrike targeted an underground terrorist facility.
The Russian Aerospace Forces are striking militant positions in Greater Idlib on a daily basis in response to regular ceasefire violations.
