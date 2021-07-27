In Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Tirelessly Pound Militants In Syria’s Greater Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

27.07.2021

South Front

Early on July 26, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out an air strike on a terrorist facility in the area between the village of Kansafra and the village of Al-Bara in the Syrian province of Idlib. Presumably, the airstrike targeted an underground terrorist facility.

The Russian Aerospace Forces are striking militant positions in Greater Idlib on a daily basis in response to regular ceasefire violations.

Filed under: Russia, Syria, Turkey, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Syrian Occupied Idlib |