In Video: Russian Aerospace Forces Tirelessly Pound Militants In Syria’s Greater Idlib

Posted on July 27, 2021 by martyrashrakat

27.07.2021 

South Front

Early on July 26, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out an air strike on a terrorist facility in the area between the village of Kansafra and the village of Al-Bara in the Syrian province of Idlib. Presumably, the airstrike targeted an underground terrorist facility.

The Russian Aerospace Forces are striking militant positions in Greater Idlib on a daily basis in response to regular ceasefire violations.

