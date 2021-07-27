Tunisia: Where is the Situation Heading to?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Following the protests in Tunisia on Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied suspends the Parliament and dismisses Prime Minister. Where is the situation heading to?

26 jul 2021

Source: al mayadeen nethttps://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/1497010/albogdairy-to-al-mayadeen:-saieds-decisions-comply-with-the

by al mayadeen net

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union has said in an interview for Al Mayadeen, “the consultations with the Republic’s Presidency are ongoing”, asserting that President Saied’s decisions are in line with the constitution.



“After consulting constitutional law experts, it was evident that President Saied Kais’ decisions are in line with the constitution,” said Mohammed al-Bogdairy, Assistant Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union Mohamed Al-Boughdiri to #AlMayadeen: Experts in the constitutional law confirmed that the president’s decisions are in line with the constitution.#Tunisia #KaisSaied pic.twitter.com/TzRSBb7XMK— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 26, 2021

“Discussions between the Tunisian Labor Union and the Presidency are ongoing,” Al-Bogdairy stated, adding that “the Union will be the guarantor that constitutional life will be restored in Tunisia.”

#Tunisian President #kais_saied issued an executive order to remove Prime Minister Hichem al-Mashishi from his office.#Tunisia



https://t.co/jmKlMQhIS8— Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 26, 2021

He also assured that the Union would not be involved in Tunisia’s retaliatory policy, pointing out that the “Union’s Statement does not imply that the Union is biased to any side, but it indicates that the Union is biased to the Tunisians.”

Al-Bogdairy added, “The Tunisian General Labor Union had called for early legislative elections weeks ago,” and, “our role is to maintain national sovereignty and deal with foreign powers and neutralize them.” Moreover, he said that the Union “is clearly aware of the foreign intervention plans.”

On its part, the Tunisian Diplomatic Corps expressed “its deep satisfaction with the historic presidential decisions announced by the President of the Republic aimed at saving the country from the political and economic situation.”

“The President’s move was a reform for the revolution’s path,” Leila Haddad, a Tunisian MP, told Al Mayadeen.

She added, “Tunisians now have hope after hearing the president’s decisions,” pointing out that “Chapter 80 of the constitution authorizes the President to take such decisions.”

“Activating Chapter 80 of the constitution resembles a popular demand for the Tunisians,” Haddad added.

The Tunisian President Kais Saied had issued a presidential order dismissing Prime Minister Hichem al-Mashishi who is also in charge of the Ministry of Interior.

Saied also decided to dismiss the Minister of Defense Ibrahim Bartagi and the Minister of Justice Hasna Ben Suleiman. Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the roles and responsibilities of the municipal councils have also been frozen, and public clerks have been assigned to run their affairs.

According to Al Mayadeen sources, the Tunisian President has a tendency to dismiss all governors and hold some of them accountable. Besides, local reports say that the Tunisian army will take over from governors, with the activation of the summons against those wanted for justice.

Following an emergency meeting at his palace, Saied dismissed the country’s Prime Minister Hichem al-Machichi and froze the Parliament for 30 days, late on Sunday. He also announced that he would assume the executive authority.

“What Kais Saied is doing is a coup d’etat against the revolution and against the constitution, and the members of Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” said Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rachid Ghannouchi.

After announcing several critical decisions, Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Habib Bourguiba Street, accompanied by officials from the presidential office, amid intense security and military presence.

Protests continue in Tunisia

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported today, Monday, that several protesters are still standing in front of the Tunisian parliament building, condemning the latest events in the country.

She added that President Saied confirmed that all the decisions were made in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament, stressing that the “Ennahda” Movement called on its supporters to take to the streets.

On Sunday evening, the Tunisian capital witnessed several citizens taking to the streets to celebrate Tunisian President Kais Saied’s decisions who suspended the Parliament and dismissed Prime Minister Hishem al-Mashishi.

#Tunisia’s President Kais Saied dismisses Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freezes parliament after violent protests in several Tunisian cities. His actions sparked celebrations in the streets.

#تونس #قيس_سعيد pic.twitter.com/HnxNhoZWC7— African Narratives (@AfricanNarrati2) July 25, 2021

After announcing that he has taken several important decisions, Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Habib Bourguiba Street, accompanied by officials from the presidential office, amid intense security and military reinforcements.

Saied witnessed great popular support of his recent decisions to freeze the Parliament and dismiss the government, as citizens raised slogans against the deputies and the “Ennahda” Movement.

🔴Tunisia : Celebrations in Tunis after prime minister sacked & parliament suspended – following big protests across country demanding government resignation #تونس



pic.twitter.com/14RUduW7Sx— Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) July 26, 2021

In response to the recent events, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported the presence of military elements in the Tunisian capital, noting that the “Ennahda” Movement’s headquarters in the Tadamon neighborhood on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital was burned.

In the same context, protesters stormed the “Ennahda” Movement’s headquarters in Mahdia, southern Tunisia, burning all stored documents.

According to our correspondent, tear gas was fired near the central headquarters of the “Ennahda” Movement, in the capital’s center.

Simultaneously, the Tunisian presidency called on the people to “be vigilant and don’t slip under the advocates of chaos.”

It is noteworthy that the presidency announced dismissing Prime Minister Hishem al-Mashishi and suspending the Parliament and its powers for 30 days.

The Assembly of the Representatives of the People was surrounded by army units, as Tunisian Prime Minister Hishem al-Mashishi left the Carthage Presidential Palace.

The Tunisian army had earlier prevented Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, his deputy, and several deputies from entering the parliament building. This comes amid army deployment in the premises of the building.

In the meantime, sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that all representatives and state officials were prevented from traveling upon President Said’s decision.

A member of the Tunisian Parliament and a leader in the “Ennahda” Movement, Muhammad Al-Qumani, told Al Mayadeen that the Parliament is called to convene today, describing the situation in Tunisia as a “coup.”

Earlier yesterday, the “Ennahda” Movement held a press conference to discuss Sunday’s events in Tunisia. The Movement’s leader, Ali al-Arayedh, said, “We have restrained ourselves from responding to violence with violence, and will rely on our state institutions.”

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized | Tagged: Rashid Ghannouchi, Tunisian General Labor Union, Tunisian President Kais Saied |