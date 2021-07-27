Wakim to Al Mayadeen: Russia Prevented US from Dragging Lebanon Into Civil War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 27, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

The President of the People’s Movement Najah Wakim accuses the US of encouraging rampant corruption and sponsoring its symbols in Lebanon.

On Monday, the President of the People’s Movement Najah Wakim accused the US of “preventing reaching a firm conclusion on the investigation into the Beirut port explosion.”

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Wakim stated that “The decision to blast Beirut port was American, and the executor might be Israel.”

Wakim asked, “Who has an interest in disrupting transit, one of Lebanon’s most important resources?”

“Washington opens new lines of communication between Israel and certain Arab countries, yet it prevents Lebanon from opening its borders with Syria,” Wakim added.

In the same context, Wakim denounced the US for “encouraging rampant corruption and sponsoring its symbols in Lebanon,” adding that, “US instructions led Lebanon to bankruptcy.”

“The economic policies, which have been implemented in Lebanon since 1992, are American and were executed by Washington’s tools,” he added.

Wakim stated that “The Russian delegation that visited Lebanon was covered by the Russian state and the visit was not only limited to the economic aspect.”

“Lebanon is not on Washington’s map of the Middle East,” Wakim explained, “while there is a Russian-Chinese interest in Lebanon’s being.”

“There is an interest for Russia not to fragment Lebanon,” he added.

Wakim also considered that the US was dragging Lebanon into civil war last year, stressing that “Russia prevented it from happening.”

Simultaneously, he noted that “Washington’s plan in Syria was to overthrow the state,” and, “What the US failed to apply in Syria, it tried to apply in Lebanon.”

Wakim went on to say that “Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi is at the forefront of the confederalism project.”

On the designation of Najib Mikati, the President of the People’s Movement asked, “Who is the foreign party who gave guarantees to Mikati? What exactly are these guarantees?”

“There is no possibility for a solution in Lebanon in the presence of this political class,” Wakim added.

“Most likely, there will be no government in Lebanon,” he stressed.

“The local media propaganda pointed at the resistance conforms to the Israeli mindset,” Wakim concluded.

