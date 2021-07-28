Assad: Iran Is Key Partner to Syria, Coordination in War against Terrorism Gave Positive Results

Posted on by indigoblue76

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Shura Council and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the close bilateral relations between the two countries and the standing constructive cooperation between them at various levels.

The two sides stressed the essential role played by the parliamentary institutions in Syria and Iran to open new horizons for bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic field, not only in the government sector, but also activating cooperation between the private sector in both countries in a way that helps the two friendly peoples confront the economic war and the policy of blockade and sanctions imposed on them.

President al-Assad affirmed that Iran is a key partner for Syria and has stood by the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war and provided them with support in all fields, pointing out that the coordination between the two countries in combating terrorism has given positive results on the ground and will continue until the liberation of all lands and the defeat of terrorist organizations.

In turn, Qalibaf considered that the recent election entitlements in Syria and Iran and the determination of the Syrian and Iranian peoples in fulfilling these entitlements prove the failure of the pressure policies that are being exerted against them, and stresses that no one can stand in against the people’s will.

Source: SANA

