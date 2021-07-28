Tunisia Judiciary Investigates “Ennahda” Movement

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 28, 2021

Source: Agencies

By AL Mayadeen Net

Tunisia’s judiciary has launched an investigation into three political parties, the “Ennahda” Movement, the Heart of Tunisia Party, and the Ayich Tounes Society on suspicions of receiving illegal foreign funds.

The Economic and Financial Judicial Pole took decisions on several cases.

According to Reuters, Tunisia’s judiciary has opened an investigation into three political parties, the “Ennahda” Movement, the Heart of Tunisia Party, and the Ayich Tounes Society, on charges of receiving illegal foreign funds during the 2019 elections campaign.

Reuters reported that the investigation was initiated on July 14, before President Kais Saied issued, on July 25, the executive orders of dismissing the cabinet, freezing the parliament, assuming executive authority, and taking over public prosecution.

The Spokesman of the First Instance Court and the Economic and Financial Judiciary Pole, Mohsen al-Dali, assured that the Economic and Financial Judiciary Pole took decisions in a myriad of files and cases, including political parties and public figures.

Among these is the “Lobbying Contracts” file that was brought recently before the Public Prosecution of the Economic and Financial Judicial Pole. After examining the file, the Public Prosecution launched an investigation into the “Ennahda” Movement, the Heart of Tunisia Party, and the Ayich Tounes Society on suspicions of receiving illegal foreign funds.

Al-Dali assured that the investigation judge “started examining the file since mid-July.”

In the same context, Mohsen al-Dali explained that “the competent team has completed its examination of one of the cases and transferred the file to the Public Prosecution Office, and a research investigation has been opened.”

Saeid Meets the Members of the Supreme Council of the Armies

Today, Wednesday, the Tunisian President Kais Saied met with members of the Supreme Council of the Armies.

The Tunisian Presidency stated on its Facebook page that “President Saied is the Leader of the Armed Forces”, and “Today, on July 28, 2021 has chaired the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armies in the Carthage Palace.”

On July 25, Tunisia witnessed an important political event coinciding with the 64th anniversary of the declaration of the Republic, which began with protests caused by a political crisis between the Government, the President, and the Parliament and ended with orders by the Tunisian President Kais Saied following his meeting with military and security leaders.

The decisions included the exemption of the Prime Minister, freezing the Parliament for 30 days, and lifting the immunity of all MPs. Moreover, the President assumed executive authority and took over the public prosecution.

On his part, Saied asserted that his actions are exceptional procedures in line with the constitution, but the Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rachid Ghannouchi and the “Ennahda” Movement described what the Tunisian President did as a “coup d’état against the revolution and the Constitution.”

