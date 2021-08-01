Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

US/Western news consumers are carpet-bombed daily with state-approved managed news misinformation and disinformation.

Suppressing truth and full disclosure on vital issues, its disseminators are threatened by US/Western dark forces, wanting them silenced.

Calling itself “a UK/US” NGO (likely funded by Western dark forces and Pharma profiteers), the so-called Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) (sic) is an extremist group opposed to journalism as it should be and others involved truth-telling on what’s important for everyone to know.

Months earlier, CCDH published a fake news report on what it called “the disinformation dozen (sic),” saying the following:

“Just twelve anti-vaxxers are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms.”

“(A) tiny group of determined anti-vaxxers is responsible for a tidal wave of disinformation (sic) — and shows how platforms can fix it by enforcing their (anti-truth-telling) standards (sic).”

“The majority of the Disinformation Dozen (sic) remain on major social media platforms, despite repeated violations of their (anti-truth-telling) terms of service (sic).”

The CCDH supports fabricated official narrative rubbish on all things flu/covid.

Its mission is all about wanting truth-telling content on the most cutting-edge issue of our time suppressed and eliminated.

It called for “deplatforming repeat offenders (sic),” adding:

It’s “the most effective way of stopping the proliferation of” essential to know information CCDH called “dangerous misinformation (sic).”

Saying it’s “tracking 425 anti-(flu/covid jabbing) accounts, its “disinformation dozen” involved in truth-telling on issues relating to health and well-being include the following:

“1. Joseph Mercola

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

3. Ty & Charlene Bollinger

4. Sherry Tenpenny

5. Rizza Islam

6. Rashid Buttar

7. Erin Elizabeth

8. Sayer Ji

9. Kelly Brogan

10. Christiane Northrup

11. Ben Tapper

12. Kevin Jenkins”

CCDH called for platforms to “do more” — to censor their truth-telling on all things flu/covid.

Speech, media and academic freedoms in the West are threatened by censorship, notably online.

Social media, gatekeeper Google, and other tech giants are allied with US/Western dark forces against digital democracy, wanting the last frontier of media freedom silenced.

They want Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights rescinded, stating:

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression.”

“This right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

These fundamental rights and values are increasingly eroding, totalitarian rule in the West replacing them.

America’s First Amendment is most important. If lost — where things are heading — all other rights are threatened.

In cahoots with US/Western dark forces, Facebook, Twitter and other anti-social media go all-out to purge what conflicts with the official fabricated narrative.

If notions CCDH called for take hold, digital democracy no longer will exist.

Suppressing what’s vital for everyone to know is the hallmark of totalitarian rule.

That’s where things are heading, thought control becoming the law of the land in the US and West.

American exceptionalism and moral superiority never existed.

The nation has always been run by hostile to governance of, by and for everyone equitably oligarchs, plutocrats, and kleptocrats.

Operating today in cahoots with censors, they want dissent from the official fabricated narrative suppressed and eliminated altogether.

They want US/Western and other countries transformed into ruler-serf societies.

They want what just societies abhor and don’t tolerate.

The same goes for freedom-loving people everywhere who are willing to go all-out to preserve what’s too precious to lose.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American Empire, Corona virus | Tagged: Censorship, US Disinformation |