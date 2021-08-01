US Intends Permanent Occupation of Syria

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Illegally occupying northern and southern parts of Syrian territory, US dark forces have no intension of leaving.

Endless US war by hot and other means continues against the nation and its people — in defiance of international and its own constitutional law, how rogue state USA operates worldwide, including at home.

On Wednesday, interventionist Blinken defied reality by falsely blaming Damascus for “perpetuat(ing) suffering of the Syrian people.”

As he knows well, their misery is caused by over a decade of US aggression, occupation, theft of its resources, and wanting its people suffocated into submission to diabolical interests of both right wings of its war party — along with using ISIS and other jihadist foot soldiers against the nation, its military and people.

Blinken announced new illegal sanctions, saying the following:

The Biden regime illegally sanctioned Syrian prisons, officials in charge of running them, two militia groups and their leaders.

Defying reality, he falsely claimed that “(t)hese actions underscore the US commitment to promote respect for human rights and accountability for abuse against Syrians (sic.”

Since March 2011, US regimes, their imperial partners, and jihadist foot soldiers bear full responsibility for over a decade of aggression and occupation.

Time and again, US high crimes are falsely blamed on victims of targeted countries — in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Syria and elsewhere post-9/11 alone.

On Tuesday, the Biden regime said it has no intention of ending its illegal occupation of Syrian territory, falsely adding:

The US “support(s) Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against ISIS (sic)” — what the Pentagon and CIA created for use as proxy foot soldiers where they’re deployed regionally and elsewhere.

On Monday, Biden’s impersonator falsely said the US combat mission in Syria is ending (sic), adding:

Imperial occupation of northern and southern parts of the country continues indefinitely.

Claiming it’s to combat the threat of ISIS that the US created, supports and uses to advance its imperial interests ignores its aim to redraw the regional map that’s all about wanting hegemony of this hydrocarbon-rich part of the world.

It’s unknown what US force-strength remains in the country.

Officially reported numbers can’t be taken at face value.

Throughout the regime, the US maintains considerable airpower, along with thousands of paramilitary forces, private military contractors, and jihadist proxy troops.

US-assassinated Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani supplied the country’s Foreign Ministry with clear proof of Pentagon/CIA support for ISIS and other jihadist groups.

According Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s advisor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian:

General Soleimani “gave me documents — proving US/Western support for regional jihadists — and told me to slap them in the face of the West and the UN,” adding:

The documents “contained precise information on the geographical position, time and exact details” of US/Western collusion with them.

While Mosul was under occupation by ISIS, “an American A330 (transport plane) landed in Mosul Airport.”

“American generals got off the plane and military equipment was unloaded.”

“At the airport’s VIP lounge, the American generals talked with Daesh leaders in Mosul for three hours and 23 minutes and then boarded the plane and returned.”

“What did they bring Daesh? Weapons and equipment it needed and that they had already agreed on.”

At other times, Iran learned that the US shifted ISIS and other jihadists from Syria and Iraq to “northern Afghanistan…Libya…and southern Yemen.”

Iran, Syria and Russia have extensive knowledge about how the Pentagon and CIA arm, train, deploy and use jihadists in the Middle East and elsewhere.

US ruling regimes are responsible for mass slaughter and destruction regionally and worldwide.

They have no intention of changing the scourge of their wicked ways.

