Yemeni Resistance Liberates Two Areas in Al-Bayda Province2″ القوات المسلحة اليمنية تعرض تفاصيل عملية “النصر المبين

Yemeni forces liberated two districts in al-Bayda Province from the control of Takfiri militants backed by a Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yehya Saree, said in a statement on Friday that the Yemeni forces had completed the second stage of a military operation dubbed al-Nasr al-Mobin [Manifest Victory] in al-Bayda, liberating the districts of Numan and Natee and defeating Takfiri militants associated with the Saudi-led coalition.

Saree said the military operation had left hundreds of Saudi-backed mercenaries and Takfiri militants killed and injured, adding that the Yemeni forces had also captured a number of the militants and confiscated their weapons.

According to the spokesman, the Yemeni troops are about to purge the remaining areas in al-Bayda of the militants and most of the province’s districts are now under the Yemeni forces’ control.

“The Yemeni forces would continue with their operations unhampered until the end of the Saudi-led war and the liberation of all Yemeni territories,” Saree stressed.

On July 13, Saree announced that the Yemeni forces had launched the first stage of Operation al-Nasr al-Mobin to push members of al-Qaeda and Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] out of their strongholds in al-Bayda.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of suppressing a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have been defending the country since, and, over six years into the invasion, the Saudi-led forces remain bogged down in what has become Saudi Arabia’s Vietnam War.

The Saudi war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The war has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the Arab country.

القوات المسلحة اليمنية تعرض تفاصيل عملية “النصر المبين 2”

المصدر: الميادين نت

المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع يعلن عن تكبيد “داعش” و”القاعدة” خسائر كبيرة خلال عملية “النصر المبين 2″، ويوضح طبيعة مشاركة القوة الصاروخية والجوية في العملية.

سريع: سلاح الجو المسير نفّذ 19 عملية، منها عمليات استطلاعية وأخرى قتالية

وقال سريع، في بيان له، إنّ “سلاح الجو المسير نفّذ 19 عملية، منها عمليات استطلاعية وأخرى قتالية استهدفت مواقع داعش والقاعدة بمشاركة وحدات مختلفة من القوات اليمنية المسلحة”، لافتاً إلى أنّ “القوة الصاروخية نفّذت 13 عملية استخدمت فيها صواريخ من طراز بدر وكذلك طراز سعير”.

وأضاف سريع أنّه تمّ “تكبيد داعش والقاعدة خسائر كبيرة، إذ بلغ عدد القتلى من تلك العصابات 160 قتيلاً وأكثر من 200 مصاب”، مشيراً إلى نجاح القوات المسلحة في “إعطاب وإحراق عشرات الآليات وغنم كميات مختلفة من الأسلحة خلال العملية”.

كما أكّد سريع أنّ القوات المسلحة “باشرت بالتعاون مع السلطات المحلية بإعادة تطبيع الحياة في كافة المناطق المحررة”.

وقال سريع إنّ “تحالف العدوان شنّ أثناء تنفيذ عملية النصر المبين 67 غارة، فيما حصلت العصابات التكفيرية على كميات مختلفة من الأسلحة المتوسطة والثقيلة والذخائر”.



وتابع: “العصابات التكفيرية حصلت أيضاً على الدعم والإسناد من قبل تحالف العدوان قبل وأثناء وبعد العملية، في حين أنّ الجهات المختصة تولّت توثيق جرائم تلك العصابات التي استهدفت المواطنين وممتلكاتهم”.

سريع أشار إلى أنّ “القوات المسلحة وبدعم من أبناء محافظة البيضاء وقبائلها مستمرّة في تطهير ما تبقى من جيوب”.

هذا وشارك سريع في تغريدة له على “تويتر” صورة خارطة توضح المساحة الجغرافية التي تمّ تحريرها في المرحلة الثانية من عملية “النصر المبين” بمحافظة البيضاء والتي تقدر بـ390 كيلو متر مربع.

خارطة توضح المساحة الجغرافية التي تم تحريرها في المرحلة الثانية من عملية النصر المبين بمحافظة البيضاء والتي تقدر ب ٣٩٠ كيلو متر مربع. pic.twitter.com/MULprKhVyd— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) July 31, 2021

يذكر أنّه، في منتصف تموز/يوليو الجاري، أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عن إطلاق المرحلة الأولى من عملية “النصر المبين”، ضد تنظيمي “القاعدة” و”داعش” في محافظة البيضاء، وقالت إنها تمكّنت من استعادة كل المناطق التي احتلّها العدو في مديريتَي الزاهر والصومعة في المحافظة.

