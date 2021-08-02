IRAN DENIES RESPONSIBILITY FOR RECENT TANKER ATTACK FOLLOWING ACCUSATIONS BY ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER

Posted on by martyrashrakat

01.08.2021

South Front

On August 1, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett directly blamed Iran for the July 30 drone attack on the MERCER STREET fuel tanker in the Arabian Sea.

Two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, were killed in the attack on the Liberian-flagged tanker which is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

“The Iranians who attacked with unmanned aircraft the Mercer Street intended to harm an Israeli target,” the Associated Press quoted Bennett as saying at the start of Israel’s weekly Cabinet meeting. “We know, at any rate, know how to convey the message to Iran in our own way.”

Bennett stated that Israeli intelligence had evidence linking Iran to the attack, without providing any further details on the matter.

The Israeli PM accusations were rejected by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who called them “baseless”.

“It’s not the first time that the Zionist regime occupying Jerusalem has made such empty accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said. “Wherever this regime has gone, it has taken instability, terror and violence with it … Whoever sows the wind shall reap the whirlwind.”

A recent report by the Iranian al-Alam TV revealed that the attack on MERCER STREET was a response by “resistance forces,” a term used to refer to Iran’s allies in the Middle East, to the July 21 Israeli strikes on Syria. Two “resistance fighters” were killed in the strikes.

Israel and Iran have been locked up in a cover war for years. The attack on MERCER STREET may, however, lead to an unprecedented escalation.

Related Video

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, Bennett, Zionist entity |