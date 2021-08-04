IN VIDEO: ‘BREAKERS OF TITANS’ ATTACK ANOTHER US SUPPLY CONVOY IN IRAQ

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Illustrative image.

On August 4, pro-Iranian Saryat Qasim al-Jabbarin [The Breaker of Titans Company] attacked a convoy carrying logistic supplies and equipment for the US-led coalition in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.

The group’s operatives targeted the convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) as it was passing on a road near the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar. A video of the attack was released.

Saryat Qasim al-Jabbarin is one of several pro-Iranian Iraqi groups which emerged following the assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy-Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, and Iran’s Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani.

In the last few weeks, Saryat Qasim al-Jabbarin stepped up its attacks on US-led coalition supply convoys. On July 29, the group attack four supply convoys in Dhi Qar, the southern province of al-Diwaniyah and the central province of Babylon. On July 30, a fifth convoy was targeted in Babylon.

More than eight hours after the attack on the US-led coalition’s supply convoy, an armored SUV of the Euphrates security company, which guards supply convoys and provides other services to the coalition, was targeted with a magnetic IED near the Islamic Bank in the district of Karada in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The US, which appears to be determined to keep its forces in Iraq, is yet to find a way to protect is contractors and supply convoys from pro-Iranian forces.

Iraqi “resistance” forces will not likely cease their attacks on US supply convoys, bases and diplomatic mission before a full withdrawal plan is announced by Washington. This will not happen anytime soon, apparently.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IRAQ, USA, War on Iraq | Tagged: Iraqi resistance, US Withdrawal from Iraq |