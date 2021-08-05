President Aoun: Israeli Aggression Seriously Violates UN Resolution 1701, Threatens Security of Southern Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 5, 2021

President Michel Aoun pointed out on Thursday that the Israeli aerial aggression on southern Lebanon, unprecedented since 2006 war, indicates the enemy hides intentions to continue its attacks and violations of the Lebanese sovereignty.

The President indicated that submitting a complaint to the UN is an indispensable step in order to deter ‘Israel’ from continuing its attacks on Lebanon.

The President of the Republic was also briefed by the Army Command, on the results of investigations related to the launch of missiles from Lebanese lands which took place yesterday, and the measures to be taken in this regard.

Israeli warplanes launched two air strikes on south Lebanon early on Thursday, in a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA

By Staff, Agencies

Once again, the “Israeli” entity breaches Lebanese sovereignty as it takes an area in southern Lebanon under airstrikes after launching heavy artillery attack aimed again at the country’s south in response to alleged rocket attack.

Palestinian media outlets reported the aerial assaults in the early hours of Thursday, describing the target as an area lying along Lebanon’s southern border with the occupied territories.

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] confirmed the attack, claiming that the targeted area had been used earlier as a launchpad for rocket strikes towards the occupied territories.

According to a Lebanese security source, the strikes targeted an open area near the village of Mahmoudiyah near the border shortly after midnight.



However, there was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

On Wednesday, explosions reportedly rang out across locations in southern Lebanon as a result of “extensive artillery attacks” launched by the occupying regime under the same pretext.

The “Israeli” Kan News channel said the attacks – that came after “three rockets” were reportedly fired from southern Lebanon towards the occupied territories – saw the regime releasing “more than 100 artillery rounds” towards the country.

Last time, the “Israeli” entity came under rocket fire from the direction of Lebanon in May, when it was staging a wholesale war on the besieged Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity are technically at war since the latter has been occupying the country’s Shebaa Farms since 1967.

The entity incessantly violates Lebanon’s airspace for aggressive surveillance operations and launched two full-scale wars against the country in the 2000s.

The wars were supposedly seeking to debilitate the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah but destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure.

On both occasions, though, the IOF was forced to beat a retreat following Hezbollah’s successful defensive operations.

The movement, which has high stakes in the Lebanese political and military sectors, has vowed to put up a similarly fearless resistance in case of renewed “Israeli” aggression.

It has warned the entity that it has stockpiled thousands of precision rockets that it could fire towards the whole expanse of the occupied territories.

By Staff

The Zionist security and military establishment ruled out the possibility that Hezbollah is behind the incidents of launching bombs from Lebanon towards the ‘Israeli’ occupation settlements.

According to ‘Israeli’ Walla news, the Zionist security establishment is directly linking the Lebanese state’s defragmentation and the ongoing insecurity along the border, adding that due to this, there are potential similar security incidents along the border in the near future.

The website added that it is believed in ‘Israel’ that the recent developments point to the void left by the Lebanese Army, which has been recently facing difficulties along the border region “as Palestinian militants independently open fire.”

The occupation army recommended in this period of time not to attack Hezbollah targets in response to the ‘attacks’, Walla news report added.

In front of the dilemmas ‘Israel’ is facing regarding how to respond to the ongoing launching of fire and changing the reality along the border, the website noted, the decision was made for not reciprocating directly from Hezbollah or any of its activists, not to push the situation to a deterioration or escalation.

