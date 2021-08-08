Russian Foreign Ministry on Afghanistan and Other Issues

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Source

After nearly 20 years of raping, destroying and occupying Afghanistan, US regimes learned why the nation is a graveyard of empires, defeating would-be conquerors, foiling their diabolical aims.

John Pilger earlier explained that Afghanistan is what the CIA once called Vietnam — “the grand illusion of the American cause,” one of its many lost wars post-WW II.

According to deputy director of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Information and Press Department Alexander Bikantov (AB below):

Conditions in Afghanistan are “degrading,” adding:

It’s because of US-dominated NATO’s “delays in following through on a complete (Pentagon) troop withdrawal from” the country.

If completed ahead, Afghanistan will continue to be infested with countless thousands of US private military contractors (PMCs), paramilitaries like Blackwater USA, CIA elements, and other Western interests hostile to the rights and welfare of its long-suffering people.

The US-dominated West came to Afghanistan to stay — with controlling the nation and looting its vast resources in mind.

Will mass resistance drive them out through protracted struggle against foreign occupation like other unwanted occupiers learned for time immemorial the hard way.

Taliban fighters are resilient throughout much of the country.

AB: They control up to “100 new provinces.”

“In early August,” they advanced into “Herat, Kandahar and Lashkargah.”

US-created Afghan security forces are no match against them.

Many in their ranks “flee (cross-border) to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.”

Russia urges “all parties (in the country) to hold substantive peace talks.”

Its special presidential representative on Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov will “take part in” discussions with his Chinese, US, Pakistani counterparts on August 11 in Doha, Qatar.

At the same time, Washington’s longest war in modern times shows no signs of ending.

The same is true for its long-suffering people.

Reports last week said the Biden regime sent B-52s and AC-130 Specter gunships to terror-bomb and otherwise attack parts of the country after Taliban forces reached the city of Konduz and captured Sheberghan, the 2nd provincial capital they regained control of in around 48 hours.

Fighting continues with no signs of resolution as long as unwanted US/Western dark forces remain in the country.

Separately, AB slammed what he called further “far-fetched (US) accusations” of nonexistent Russian hacking.

Moscow is used to phony US claims about “interference” reports by US establishment media — notably NYT fake news.

According to Russophobic propaganda by its editors on July 31, “Russia’s new form of organized crime is menacing the world (sic).”

Russia bashing is a regular feature in its propaganda editions, time again based on state-approved talking points.

None of it passes the smell test.

AB stressed that “the imaginary Russian cyber threat narrative has clearly exhausted itself.”

When hacking claims are made, no corroborating evidence is presented because there is none.

On Ukraine, AB commented on a report by France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

It discussed “rampant neo-Nazism and the dominance of Nazi ideology that has become part of modern Ukrainian reality,” AB explained, adding:

The “dangerous phenomenon” infests the West in different forms.

With strong US/Western support, Ukraine is a hotbed of “open glorification and heroization of Nazi criminals,” said AB.

It’s “happening before the eyes of the whole world.”

“Radical nationalist ideology is becoming the basis for education for the younger generation.”

High “crimes committed by extremist groups are not investigated and remain unpunished.”

Commenting on fabricated Biden regime expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US, AB said the following:

Washington bears full responsibility for dismal bilateral relations.

It consistently blames Russia and other invented enemies for its own high crimes against peace and the rule of law — both of which it long ago abandoned entirely.

US war by hot and/or other means on Russia and other nations free from its control continues with no end of it in prospect.

It’s proof positive that US ruling regimes and hardline congressional supporters are an unparalleled threat to everyone everywhere.

It’s notably true at a time when seasonal flu was renamed covid with mass-extermination in mind at home and worldwide.

