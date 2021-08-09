Haunted by Nightmares: Hezbollah Caught “Israel” Off-Guard

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 9, 2021

By Staff

Tal Lev Ram, Maariv newspaper’s military affairs commentator, said that officials in the “Israeli” security establishment erred in believing that Hezbollah will not respond to the raids in Lebanon.

According to Ram, “Israel” already acted as Hezbollah expected. Following consultations with military officials, “Israeli” politicians decided to end the latest round and not cause an additional escalation.

“The main problem, also in the recent incident, is that, contrary to the assessment of the ‘Israeli’ army, Hezbollah hastened to draw an equation in front of Tel Aviv,” the analyst added. “From an intelligence point of view, the ‘Israeli’ army also has to examine where it did not diagnose Hezbollah’s intention to retaliate and strike.”

In the context of Tel Aviv’s fears of Hezbollah and its steps, the Walla News website reported that numerous scenarios of infiltration from Lebanon towards the occupied territory worry the settlers in the area. They fear the day when Hezbollah fighters will replace the “immigrants” who cross the border in search of “work”, as he put it.

The head of the so-called Shlomi Local Council, Gabbi Naaman, criticized the border situation and said that “it is not possible to keep a fence from the 1940s and not expect that there will be no disaster.”

“Today a drunk person infiltrates, tomorrow a ‘terrorist’ will enter one of the settlements … Our lives aren’t cheap,” Naaman claimed, noting that he had spoken with the chief of staff about the need to complete the wall in the north.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the so-called “Forum of Front-Line Communities”, articulated his objections about the current state of affairs in an interview with Walla News.

“Unfortunately, in recent times, ordering front-line residents who live near the border into shelters has become routine, which violates the routine of life and harasses families who live in border line settlements.”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nazi Israel | Tagged: IOF the "invincible army", Zionist entity |