Saudi Rebellion against MBS’ Tyranny, Prosecution Being Prepared

August 8, 2021

By Staff

Some Saudi princes are willing to file lawsuits against the Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman in US courts after he has confiscated their money and arrested members of their families without defined charges.

Rights groups uncovered, according to “Saudi Wikleaks”, that some Saudi princes made contracts with American legal companies to prepare judicial lawsuits to be filed against the crown prince, pointing to that the transformations in American policy as Joe Biden came to power, have pushed them to discuss their issues with the US Congress.

According to the same sources, the Congress members pledged to support those affected by MBS’ policies at the White House and in any place across the United States.

This issue rises in parallel with an uprising by the family of late Saudi King Abdulla bin Abdul Aziz inside the kingdom, as a new challenge MBS has to face.

Although he has arrested his cousins, the family decided to push former National Guard Minister, Mutab bin Abdullah to the forefront again, by appointing him the Chief of Secretaries of “King Abdullah Humanitarian Institution.”

No information was provided about this choice, and the decision coincided with a social media campaign that demanded releasing three detained princes, Turki, Faisal, and Mashaal.

Turki has been detained by MBS since the end of 2017 as part of the “Ritz Carlton” purge, while his two brothers, Faisal and Mashaal have only been detained since a few months ago.

In the same context, other documents revealed secret rebellion on the side of some Saudi princes against MBS’ tyranny in dealing with them.

The documents showed that a number of the Al Saud princes, who have been detained after King Salman and his son took power, have signed contracts with an American lobby to influence the ruling regime.

The lobbying company is called “Mercury Public Affairs”, and aims at pushing the American and British governments, and the European Union, to learn the whereabouts of the members of the Saudi royal family.

Among them is former crown prince Mohammad Bin Nayef, and Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz.

“Mercury Public Affairs” has made contacts with members of the Congress to demand pressuring the Saudi government to learn whether the detained princes are alive or not, and to present a clear accusations list that explains the reasons behind detaining them, then to release those who are not charged and unfreeze their financial assets.

