MPP Randy Hillier on Canada’s increasingly totalitarian Covid measures, and resistance to them

August 9, 2021

Recently, I spoke with Mr. Randy Hillier, an Independent Member of Provincial Parliament for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ontario.

We discussed Canada’s increasingly totalitarian measures over the past year plus, under the pretext of keeping Canadians safe from Covid, as well as the incessant fear-mongering of the government and media, the utter lack of logic to the public health policies put forth, the hypocrisy of people in positions of power saying to do one thing but doing another (clearly indicating they do not believe in the rules they impose), and the Canadian public’s shocking embrace of harmful totalitarian policies.

Randy Hillier has been an MPP for nearly fourteen years and is thus well-experienced and well-versed in the inner workings of politics that most normal Canadians might be unaware of. He sheds light on how many of the anti-science Covid policies that have been enacted over the past year are the result of lobbying on behalf of powerful corporations, and are protected by Canada’s bureaucracy, where it becomes nearly impossible to hold an elected member, or a non-elected Chief Medical Officer, accountable, even if one has evidence of wrong-doing.

Read more about MPP Hillier here:

https://www.randyhilliermpp.com/about

Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/randyhillier

It was my honour to speak with MPP @randyhillier about Canada's totalitarian Covid measures & incessant fear-mongering, and the illogical, unscientific & harmful public health policies, but also growing public resistance to these deadly measures.https://t.co/np7IM0crBh — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 9, 2021

I spoke with @randyhillier on Canada's totalitarian Covid measures (Full interview to be published shortly):



"Everything that we know that are the determinants of good public health were thrown out the window. It was now too dangerous to go for a walk and get some fresh air…" pic.twitter.com/eDttJrTq34 — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 7, 2021

Powerful words, @randyhillier.



*Uploading full interview today.



"During Covid, all the decisions are being made behind closed doors by these public health officers…& they're not doing it for your best interest or my best interest, they're doing it for their own best interest" pic.twitter.com/LBQG0wMwrr — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 9, 2021

-Lockdown brutalities:

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/520504-ontario-lockdown-north-america/

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/521016-continued-lockdowns-ticking-time-bomb/

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/519837-covid19-lockdowns-mask-wearing-isolation/

https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/05/together-but-falling-apart/

https://off-guardian.org/2021/04/28/what-will-we-lose/

Related Links:

-Hypocrisy of leadership:

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/515756-canadian-politicians-flout-covid-saftey-rules/

https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2020/12/31/returning-from-caribbean-vacation-ontario-finance-minister-rod-phillips-apologizes-for-dumb-dumb-mistake.html-on

-Big Pharma’s influence:

https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1285927259036160001

https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1390068403830992897

https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1418990225993474055

https://twitter.com/surveyorX/status/1422797129286836224

https://canucklaw.ca/ford-still-lobbied-by-political-operatives-on-behalf-of-vaccine-companies/

-Censorship of critical voices:

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/522630-twitter-censoring-accounts-establishment/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKIY-khAA54

-Pushing back:

https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/

https://www.libertycoalitioncanada.com/end-the-lockdown-caucus

https://www.nomorelockdowns.ca/lawnsign

https://twitter.com/nml_canada

https://www.niagaradeclaration.ca/

https://www.randyhilliermpp.com/20210512_pr_royalcommcovid

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/518596-canada-draconian-covid-restrictions/

