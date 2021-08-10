President Kais Saied: Vaccination Must Include Political Pandemics

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

9 Aug 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

While Kais Saied was visiting a COVID-19 vaccination center, he asserted that Tunisia is not easy prey.

Tunisian President Kais Saied during his visit to the COVID-19 vaccination center

Tunisian President Kais Saied asserted that his country “will regain its status, and is not easy prey.” Saied also stated that vaccination against political pandemics is still ongoing.

Saied announced his position during a visit to the Farhat Hached Rades vaccination center, where he praised the military and security forces’ efforts for their steadfast stance and contributions to making a new history for Tunisia.

The Tunisian Ministry of Public Health announced Sunday that over half a million Tunisians had been vaccinated after Tunisia received over 6 million vaccine doses from Western and Arab countries.

The slow vaccination pace and the response to the pandemic led to a wave of demonstrations against al-Mashishi’s government, which was dismissed by President Saied two weeks ago as part of a series of emergency measures.

Intensive care units and emergency departments in hospitals across Tunisia were overwhelmed. Doctors all over the country have been complaining of stress and lack of oxygen.

Tunisia is aiming for vaccinating 50% of its population of 11.6 million by October.

