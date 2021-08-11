Hezbollah Not Seeking War but Ready to Respond To Invasions – Deputy SG

11 Aug 2021

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that Hezbollah does not seek war, but it is ready to respond to Zionist invasion against Lebanon.

The United States cannot be the “source of justice,” Sheikh Qassem said while delivering a speech in mourning ceremonies of Muharram on Tuesday, adding that the Resistance and struggle against the Zionist regime is the only solution.

Hezbollah does not seek war, but it will respond to any ‘Israeli’ invasion against Lebanon, which is what happened in recent days, Sheikh Qassem warned.

He went on to say: “If we didn’t respond to ‘Israeli’ enemies, they would continue to invade our nation.”

It is the Zionist regime that has violated the sovereignty of Lebanon and no one is protecting Lebanon except the Lebanese youth, Sheikh Qassem stressed.

On August 5, Zionist warplanes carried out two raids in the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km from the borders of the occupied territories.

On Friday, Hezbollah responded to the attack by firing several rockets at the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

