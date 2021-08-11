Tehran Hits back at US-Saudi Talks: All Must Learn Iran Can’t Be Subject of Their Negotiations

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 11, 2021

In reaction to the US-Saudi talks about Iran, the Iranian Embassy in the UK said that all must learn that Iran cannot be the subject of their negotiations

Referring to the conversation between the US and Saudi foreign ministers about Iran and the region, the Iranian Embassy in the UK in its Twitter account wrote on Tuesday, “All must learn that Iran cannot be the subject of their negotiations. This way proved to be fruitless.”

“Rather she would be the powerful party of any negotiations. Provided her potency is recognized as the pillar for regional security and its interests are respected accordingly,” the embassy said, according to Mehr news agency.

The Embassy’s tweet came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a tweet said, “Spoke again today with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan about the recent Iranian attack in the Arabian Sea and our ongoing security cooperation. We also discussed support for a ceasefire in Yemen and the need for progress on human rights.”

Source: Iranian media

