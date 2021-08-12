Al Mayadeen: Israeli Team Present at Dubai Explosion “انفجار استهدف فريقاً إسرائيلياً”.. الميادين تنشر وثيقة سرية حول ميناء جبل علي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 11, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Al Mayadeen obtained a classified document which has revealed information about the Jebel Ali explosion in Dubai, previously clouded by media censorship.

The explosion site in Jebel Ali

Al Mayadeen disclosed a classified document concerning the Dubai explosion which occurred on July 7, 2021 in Jebel Ali.

The explosion occurred inside a ship container docked at the Dubai port. Due to the complete media blackout which prohibited journalists and photographers from documenting the explosion site, not much was to be acknowledged since.

However, the classified document obtained by Al Mayadeen addresses the “who and how,” exposing the presence of a team of 6 Israelis on site of the explosion.

It was reported that 3 Israelis were killed, and 2 were severely injured.

As for how the site was ‘cleaned up,’ some bodies were buried while others were shipped back to their ‘home’ countries under the patronage and protection of the police due to the highly delicate nature of the situation.

It was also noted that residents within a 50km radius of the explosion site felt the magnitude of the explosion.

الاربعاء 11 اب 2021

الميادين نت

وثيقة سرية صادرة عن شرطة دبي تكشف أن انفجار ميناء جبل علي، الشهر الماضي، وقع نتيجة انفجار قنبلة في إحدى الشحنات المركونة في المرفأ، وأدى إلى مقتل 3 إسرائيليين وإصابة آخرين.

الميادين حصلت على وثيقة سرية صادرة عن شرطة دبي بشأن انفجار ميناء جبل علي

حصلت الميادين على وثيقة سرية صادرة عن شرطة دبي، بخصوص انفجار ميناء جبل علي، في 7 تموز/يوليو الماضي، ومصنفة بـ”الهامة جداً”.

وأشارت الوثيقة إلى “وجود فريق إسرائيلي مكوّن من 6 أفراد لحظة وقوع الانفجار في الميناء”، والذي نجم عن “انفجار قنبلة في إحدى الشحنات المركونة في المرفأ”.

وأكدت الوثيقة “مقتل 3 إسرائيليين وإصابة 2 بجروح بالغة” نتيجة الانفجار، ليتم بعد ذلك “دفن بعض الجثث ونقل البعض الآخر إلى بلدانه بإشراف الشرطة بسبب حساسية الموقف”.

وذكرت الوثيقة أن السكان على بعد 50 كلم “شعروا بالانفجار الذي أدى إلى تدمير كامل الشحنات القريبة منه”، فيما منعت وسائل الإعلام من “تغطية الأخبار أو تصوير مكان الحادث أو إرسال صور أو إعداد تقارير”.

وتحدثت وكالات دولية عن سماع دوي انفجار في إمارة دبي نتيجة “أسباب غير معروفة”، الشهر الماضي، وأفاد سكان منطقة جبل علي بـ”اهتزاز منازلهم جراء قوة الانفجار”.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: UAE | Tagged: Dubai explosion, MOSSAD, Zionist entity |