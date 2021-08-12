Outrage in Iran over Controversial Photo Taken by UK, Russian Envoys

August 12, 2021

Russian, British envoys photo
Photo published by Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan and UK ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff in a place where the 1943 Tehran Conference took place.

Iran reacted to a controversial photo taken by the ambassadors of Russia and UK.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described as ‘inappropriate’ the photo of Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan with UK ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff in a place where the 1943 Tehran Conference took place.

For its part, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan for a discussion over the recent photo that caused a public outcry in Iran, the Russian embassy said.

Today … Dzhagaryan was invited to the Iranian Foreign Ministry regarding the controversial reaction of the Iranian public to the photo published jointly with the UK Ambassador in Tehran Simon Shercliff,” the embassy said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The Russian diplomatic mission added that the discussion was “held in a friendly manner” and the Iranian side received “all necessary explanations” regarding the photo.

“The ambassador expressed regret for the misunderstanding,” the embassy added.

Iranian media reported that Iranian found the photo offensive, accusing the envoys of UK and Russia of trying to make it similar to the famous photo of the meeting of the leaders of the three Allied leaders in World War II in Tehran.

The Tehran Conference was a meeting between US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin in Tehran between November 28 and December 1, 1943.

SourceAgencies

