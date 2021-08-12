Recent UAE Port Explosion Targeted Israeli Squad, Three Were Killed: Leaked Document

Posted on by indigoblue76

11.08.2021

The July 7 explosion at Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emiratis (UAE) targeted an “Israeli squad” of six members, the al-Mayadeen TV reported on August 11, citing a document by Dubai Police.

According to the official document, that was recently leaked to the Beirut-based channel, the massive explosion, which unleashed a shock wave through the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, was not the result of an accident. The explosion was in fact caused by a “bomb” that was hidden inside one of the containers at Jebel Ali port.

This claim is in line with early footage from the explosion site, which revealed that the explosion erupted aboard the Comoros-flagged OCEAN TRADER cargo ship that was at the time loaded with dozens of containers and anchored at the port.

In the leaked document, Dubai Police reports the death of three of the Israeli quad’s members and the injury of two others.

“Some of the bodies were buried and others were transferred to their countries under the supervision of the police due to the sensitivity of the situation,” the document reads.

The document, which is yet to be verified, didn’t provide any details on the Israeli squad or the nature of its work in Jebel Ali Port. The UAE stepped up its security cooperation with Israel and allowed trade with Israeli companies in the wake of the 2020 peace accord.

The information revealed by the al-Mayadin will not likely get verified any time soon. However, the available information from open sources indeed indicate that the explosion at Jebel Ali was not simply an “accident”.

Related Videos

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: UAE | Tagged: MOSSAD, Normalization with Israel, Zionist entity |