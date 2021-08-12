US Preventing Political Solution in Yemen – National Delegation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 12, 2021

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Yemeni National Delegation Mohammad Abdul Salam stressed on Wednesday that the United States is preventing a political solution in Yemen from being reached.

“US intervention in Yemen led to the violation of national sovereignty through brutal aggression, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE were brought in to execute this aggression” Abdul Salam said in a tweet.

He pointed out that the US imposed a stifling siege on the Yemenis, which resulted in disasters that affected all aspects of life, pointing out at the same time that US worked to activate al-Qaeda and Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group]. “We believe that Saudi Arabia is only the face of the aggression against Yemen, and that the UAE is working behind it,” the head of Yemen’s National Delegation and the Ansarullah spokesman went on to say.

Abdul Salam further stressed the need to create a joint administration from the people of Marib Governorate, to maintain security and stability, and to expel al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists. The initiative requires commitment to share with other provinces oil and gas and to repair the Safer-Ras Issa pipeline.

The initiative also requires ensuring freedom of movement, releasing all kidnapped people, compensating those affected, and returning the displaced from Marib, he added.

In earlier remarks following the appointment of the new UN Envoy to Yemen, Abdul Salam stressed that United Nations only works in the context of the countries of aggression and works within the allowed margin. He pointed out that “the problem is not in changing a person or not. The problem is that countries of aggression do not have a decision to stop the aggression and establish peace.”

