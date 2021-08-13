Occupation Forces Demolish Khodor Family Homes in Al-Quds

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Israeli occupation forces five members from one family in Al-Quds to demolish their homes in Beit Hanina, north of the city, to accommodate settlers who claim ownership of the land.

The occupation forces in al-Quds forced five members from one family to demolish their homes in Beit Hanina, north of the city.

Members of the Khodor family proceeded to demolish five of their residences in the Aishwarya neighborhood of Beit Hanina with bulldozers.

The occupation court had rejected the family’s request to stop the demolition of the houses a week ago, forcing them to bring their homes down for the settlers who claim ownership of the land.

The five houses belong to the resident of al-Quds Abdullah Khodor, who lives with his children and their wives.

According to reports by the Palestinian media, Khodor said: “We are steadfast. This land is our life.”

لحظات ثقيلة مرت على الحاج المقدسي عبد الله خضر وهو يشاهد منزله يسوى بالأرض في بيت حنينا على يد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

لم تكن اليوم نكبة الحاج "عبدالله" الأولى، فهو الذي هجّر ثلاث مرات وأصيب بجلطة أعاقت حركته.

يا عفو الله 💔🥀😢 pic.twitter.com/Bp6slgAqAw — ﮼زهرةالصفار (@ZahraAlsaffar) August 13, 2021

رغم إنه الأب انجلط خلال المحكمة، ورغم محاولات إثبات أن البائع للأرض للمستوطنين كان مزوّر غير مالك للأرض، اليوم كان آخر بوم إخلاء على أساس يجوا مستوطنين يعيشوا في البيوت بزعمهم أن الأرض ملكهم، فقرر اب عائلة خضر هدم بيوته الخمسة في بيت حنينا بالقدس المحتلة.. pic.twitter.com/wmEQYV9zNb — سُهَادْ 𓂆 (@itsnotsuhad) August 12, 2021

عبدالله خضر، يُهجر للمرة الثالثة، الجلطة أصابته بعد قرار الاحتلال بإخلاء بيته.

حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل، ونعوذ بك من قهر الرجال يا الله.. https://t.co/jl76CJ9hSb pic.twitter.com/DOSQZo5X8w — سُهَادْ 𓂆 (@itsnotsuhad) August 12, 2021

Khodor suffered a stroke after his house was demolished even though he possessed identification papers confirming his right to the house, however, the Israeli court forced him to demolish the house on the grounds of “not having a permit.”

Khodor refused the occupation’s attempts to bargain with him to vacate his house and said, “If they give me paradise, I will not leave my home. This is my home, the home where my children and grandchildren were born.”

