The Yas’ur Hunter: The Next War Will Be Fatal

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 13 2021

By Staff

On the anniversary of the downing of the Yas’ur helicopter on August 11, 2006, al-Ahed news unveils a never-before-seen interview with the Yas’ur Hunter, during which he details the operation and reveals the weapon used to shoot down the aircraft.

Below is an excerpt of the interview. The Islamic Resistance fighter who shot down the “Israeli” helicopter says the entity will be “dealt a hard blow in the next war will”.

Place: South Lebanon – Yatar / Maryamin

South Lebanon – Yatar / Maryamin Date: August 11, 2006

August 11, 2006 Objective: Shoot down a Yas’ur helicopter taking part in a hostile landing operation in Wadi Maryamin

The most important objectives of the “Israeli” Air Force during the July 2006 war:

Hit the bank of targets Destruction of the resistance’s capabilities Dismemberment Committing the largest number of massacres against civilians

What are the features of the Yas’ur?

A US-made transport helicopter Code is CH-53 Sikorsky The “Israeli” army named it Yas’ur. It also calls it the “divine machine” that is “untouchable”. 27 meters long and 9 meters wide (there is another type with a width of 7 meters) It can carry up to 35 soldiers with all their equipment and 35 soldiers with machinery Its propeller is 16 meters wide It is a heavy-lift transport and strategic aircraft used by the “Israeli” army, along with the Black Hawk aircraft, which can carry only 13 soldiers. Prior to its downing, the Yas’ur’s task was to transfer the leadership team that would manage the axis of hostile progress. During its downing, it was carrying five “Israelis”: the pilot, co-pilot, a technical officer [who worked in electronic warfare], and two other officers. All on board were killed.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Nazi Israel, USA | Tagged: Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF the "invincible army", July war |