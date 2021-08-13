The Yas’ur Hunter: The Next War Will Be Fatal

Posted on August 13, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

August 13 2021

By Staff

On the anniversary of the downing of the Yas’ur helicopter on August 11, 2006, al-Ahed news unveils a never-before-seen interview with the Yas’ur Hunter, during which he details the operation and reveals the weapon used to shoot down the aircraft.

Below is an excerpt of the interview. The Islamic Resistance fighter who shot down the “Israeli” helicopter says the entity will be “dealt a hard blow in the next war will”. 

  • Place: South Lebanon – Yatar / Maryamin
  • Date: August 11, 2006
  • Objective: Shoot down a Yas’ur helicopter taking part in a hostile landing operation in Wadi Maryamin
  • The most important objectives of the “Israeli” Air Force during the July 2006 war:
  1. Hit the bank of targets
  2. Destruction of the resistance’s capabilities
  3. Dismemberment
  4. Committing the largest number of massacres against civilians
  • What are the features of the Yas’ur?
  1. A US-made transport helicopter
  2. Code is CH-53 Sikorsky
  3. The “Israeli” army named it Yas’ur. It also calls it the “divine machine” that is “untouchable”.
  4. 27 meters long and 9 meters wide (there is another type with a width of 7 meters)
  5. It can carry up to 35 soldiers with all their equipment and 35 soldiers with machinery
  6. Its propeller is 16 meters wide
  7. It is a heavy-lift transport and strategic aircraft used by the “Israeli” army, along with the Black Hawk aircraft, which can carry only 13 soldiers.
  8. Prior to its downing, the Yas’ur’s task was to transfer the leadership team that would manage the axis of hostile progress.
  9. During its downing, it was carrying five “Israelis”: the pilot, co-pilot, a technical officer [who worked in electronic warfare], and two other officers. All on board were killed.

Filed under: Hezbollah, Nazi Israel, USA | Tagged: , , |

