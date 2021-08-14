Hezbollah Fighters Send Letter to Sayyed Nasrallah: You, Our Master, Are Our Nation, Home, Glory, Dignity, and Pride (Video)

Posted on August 14, 2021 by uprootedpalestinians

Mohammad Salami

The Islamic Resistance mujahidin (fighters) sent a letter to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah to thank his eminence over his latest address while commenting on Shwayya incident.

After carrying out the rocketry response to the Israeli aerial aggression on Lebanon on Friday, a group of resistance fighters were intercepted by a number of treacherous people in Shwayya village in Hasbaya district.

Sayyed Nasrallah said during his Saturday speech, ““When I saw the footage of the incident I was affected. I wished that I could reach those fighters and kiss their hands and their foreheads.”

The Islamic Resistance fighters responded to Sayyed Nasrallah:

Video

https://media2.almanar.com.lb/videofiles/2021/August/news/reports/9-L2.mp4

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: