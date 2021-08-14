Imam Khamenei’s Rep. in Al-Quds Force: “Israeli” Defeat in Gaza Is Product of July Victory

August 14 2021

By Mokhtar Haddad

Tehran – A top Iranian official congratulated Lebanon’s people, government and the mujahedeen of the Islamic Resistance as well as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the occasion of August 14. This is the anniversary of Hezbollah’s triumph over “Israel” in the bloody 2006 war.

Houjjat al-Islam Sheikh Ali Mohammadi is the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, in Iran’s elite Quds Force.



In an exclusive interview with al-Ahed, he said “the victory in the 33-day war was an important and strategic achievement, and its outcome was the transfer of the experience and the model of the resistance from Lebanon to the occupied territories and the broader Axis of Resistance.”

Below is the full transcript of the exclusive interview:

– Your Eminence, what is your message to the government, people and resistance in Lebanon, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Resistance in the 33-day war?

Before I say anything, I offer my congratulations on the anniversary of the great and commendable victory of the great Lebanese people and Hezbollah in the 33-day war against the aggression of the Zionist entity, which turned the balance of power in the region in favor of the resistance front.

I extend my sincere congratulations to all the Lebanese people of different faiths and sects, as well as the Lebanese government and especially the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, particularly my dear brother the mujahed, His Eminence, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, Hajj Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The victory of the Lebanese people in the 33-day war constituted a historical turning point in the struggle against the criminals and the Zionist aggressors, and it was achieved in light of the courage and sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance Mujahedeen and the army and the support of the Lebanese people and government.

The 33-day war began at a time when the Zionists through they would emerge victorious, but the Islamic Resistance disrupted all the Zionists’ calculations and changed the course of the war into a loss for the Zionist entity.

The war, which was scheduled to end in a few days with the victory of the Zionist entity in accordance with the operational plans of the Zionist army, lasted 33 days and finally ended with a catastrophic defeat for the Zionists.

Of course, it must be emphasized that the role of Hezbollah and the management and leadership of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with other factors, played a distinct role in achieving victory during the 33-day war. Even the psychological and propaganda warfare of the Zionist enemy was dominated by the unique performance of Hezbollah and its Mujahid leader, and it dealt a blow to the enemy.

The victory in the 33-day war was an important and strategic achievement, and its outcome was the transfer of the experience and model of the resistance from Lebanon to the occupied territories and the broader axis of resistance.

This led to Gaza’s resistance and steadfastness against the Zionist attacks on the Strip in 2009 and 2014.

This victory and the resistance that Hezbollah achieved in Lebanon against the Zionist entity is a permanent example for the mujahedeen of the Resistance Front, and it has not and will not be forgotten.

The recent war in Gaza and the victory of the Palestinian resistance in the of the Al-Quds Sword Battle against the Zionist enemy can be interpreted as the most recent reflection and result of the Zionist defeat against Hezbollah in 2006.



– How do you evaluate the role of martyr Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani in strengthening the resistance and fighting the conspiracies of the enemy and creating security in the region?

What is generally called the axis of resistance, as we see it in the region today, is the most important legacy of the martyred Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

Martyr Soleimani redesigned this front and strengthened its infrastructure.

Martyr Soleimani was the biggest supporter of the resistance front, which enriched the capabilities of the resistance factions in the region. Among the brightest and most prominent features of the leadership of Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani was the strengthening and support of Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance groups, which was manifested in several battles, including the 33-day war and the victory of the Palestinian mujahideen in the 22-day war in Gaza against the Zionist army.

In fact, we cannot forget the great role martyr Soleimani played in the resistance front in achieving victory in the 33-day war and other battles against Zionism, including the battle of Gaza. I recall an interview with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in which he emphasized the role of General Soleimani in sending weapons to Gaza, which he described as a miracle.

It was Hajj Qassem Soleimani who proposed the idea of training the resistance fighters in Gaza to manufacture long-range missiles, which is a very important achievement. Today in the Gaza Strip, there are thousands of rockets and factories for making mortars and RPGs that operate around the clock.

We ask God Almighty to bestow upon Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem high esteem and for the resistance to be victorious.