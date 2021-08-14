Thieves Storm Qatari Emir’s Palace near Cannes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thieves storm the palace of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, near the French resort of Cannes, and a local source explains that “valuable pieces” were stolen.

Local source: No violence was used in the theft

Thieves broke into the palace of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, near the French resort of Cannes, and seized watches and other valuables, according to a source close to the scene.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was not present when four people stormed his house in Mouan-Sartou, but several of his family members were, RTL radio reported.

It added that the robbery was carried out without violence, as the thieves did not threaten the residents of the palace, who surrendered upon spotting a weapon.

Moreover, several law enforcement agencies in the cities of Grasse, Nice, and Marseille have opened an investigation into the incident.

