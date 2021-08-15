President Aoun Calls Parliament for Discussing Arising Situation Following Salameh’s Decision

August 14, 2021

Riad Salameh

President of the Lebanese Republic, General Michel Aoun, addressed a letter this evening to the Parliament, through Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in which he outlined the recent conditions in wake of the sudden decision taken by Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Salameh decided to stop subsidies on daily living and vital materials and commodities, without waiting for the ration card to be issued.

In his letter, President Aoun explained the course of the meetings held with the concerned ministers and the Banque du Liban Governor, and those that were held in the Grand Serail, which did not lead to practical results leading to a gradual lifting of subsidies for oil derivatives, medicines, and hospital and medical supplies of all kinds, which are no longer available, thus threatening people’s health, food, social security, as well as their daily living rights.

The cabinet was also unable to convene, after its Prime Minister refused to call for a meeting, the statement added.

Accordingly, the President asked the House Speaker to discuss this letter in Parliament in accordance with regulations, and to adopt the appropriate position in this regard.

Source: NNA

