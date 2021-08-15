Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Quick Formation of Gov’t: Hezbollah Will Definitely Bring Iranian Fuel to Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 16, 2021

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Sunday a speech in which he commented on Akkar incident that led to the death of dozens of citizens and Lebanese Army soldiers.

On the 7th night of Ashura, Sayyed Nasrallah lamented the fact that “What happened today in Akkar is full of sorrow and pain to every human and Lebanese.”

His Eminence further offered condolences to the Lebanese Army as well as the families of Akkar who lost their beloved ones. In parallel, he wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, he announced setting everything Hezbollah is capable of as well all its institutions in service of Akkar people and the Health Ministry to help people overcome the horrible tragedy.

As His Eminence called for investigation to the incident, helping the people and punishing all those who are responsible, he insisted that “What is required is to uncover the details of the incident and hold those responsible for it into account, and learn from this tragic incident not to be repeated in Akkar or any other place in Lebanon.”

In addition, the Resistance Leader lamented the fact that “Instead of relieving the pains, officials in the internal Lebanese political arena started trading blames, insults, and mastered political investment,” recalling the same scene that the Lebanese have suffered after Beirut Port explosion on August 4.

“This incident must lead to the speedy formation of the government as we have no more time,” he said, noting that “The incident should be a decisive element for those concerned with forming the government as the country could no more tolerate [delays].”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that “The first message from the martyrs and their families is that a government should be formed with two or three days. Lebanon could longer tolerate, a government should be formed and everybody should sacrifice. We’re in the phase of collapse and chaos. The situation might develop to an inclusive state of chaos.”

To the Lebanese political sides, His Eminence sent a clear and sounding message: “Form a government at any cost and in any form. For Lebanon, the game of time is over.”

Regarding the issue of lifting subsides, he stressed that “The solution for lifting subsidies isn’t to trade blames but to form a government,” cautioning that “We have a failed and disabled authority, and we have no authority to run the crisis. People are left to live with the current situation.”

As he urged all sides to facilitate the formation of the government; His Eminence viewed that “Many Lebanese people are partners in responsibility for the people’s suffering due to their greed.”

“Those who stored and sold fuel derivatives at the black market have betrayed the trusteeship,” he clarified, criticizing “Most of the companies that are keeping fuel derivatives to sell them at the black market. Those who monopolized or smuggled Lebanon’s oil to Syria are treacherous and their cash is religiously forbidden.”

The Resistance Leader reiterated that Hezbollah has continuously urged the state to follow up the issue of medicines and food warehouses but it refused.

“The Lebanese Army’s decision to raid gas stations, although it was late, it pushed some station owners to retreat their acts,” he added, addressing those stocking gasoline at their homes by saying: “What you are doing is a crime, this gasoline might explode and you might be a partner in the crime.”

He also reminded that “Confiscating oil cisterns is a robbery and whoever does this is a thief.”

Back to the issue of importing fuel from Iran, Sayyed Nasrallah wished that “The Lebanese government has taken the step.”

“There is fuel in Iran to the extent that ships are loaded and are waiting for the customers,” he declared, affirming that “By God’s will, Hezbollah will definitely bring gasoline and diesel oil from Iran to Lebanon.”

According to His Eminence “When we will bring gasoline to Lebanon it won’t happen at night, but rather in the broad daylight. We’ve promised, we won’t break out promise and won’t leave the country face this situation. It is settled. I will tell you [the timeline] in two or three days.”

“Wait for me or wait for a statement from Hezbollah,” he went on to say.

“The Americans are responsible for all what is happening in Lebanon. They’re running the chaos from inside their embassy,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated, pointing out that “There is a room running the events and targeting the electric facilities in Iraq and Lebanon is not a coincidence.”

His Eminence underscored that “The time must come when we depend on our people, minds, and right policies to build our nation. We do believe that what protect Lebanon is its people, resistance, and army.”

Bringing Afghanistan scene in front of the Lebanese, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that the US continues to betray its allies and tools. “America occupied Afghanistan for 20 years. It used to topple a government and form a new one. Now the Americans have gone and forgotten all their friends and allies. If the agreement with the Taliban has been confirmed, it means that Washington has abandoned its friends and stabbed them in their backs. The Lebanese people betting on US guarantees should bear in mind the Afghan example.”

“They’ve destroyed Lebanon by relying it on foreign powers and by destroying agricultural and industrial sectors,” he emphasized, pointing out that “There must be industry and agriculture and we have to turn into a productive nation. The US has left millions of Afghans starving, thirsty and displaced.”

Recalling August 15th Ruweiss blast anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah addressed those sending booby-trapped cars by saying: “We will reach you wherever on Earth you happen to be.”

“The crowds and the minds that support Imam Hussein [PBUH} on the tenth of Muharram won’t be affected by famine, poverty, siege, lies, or rumors,” he concluded.

