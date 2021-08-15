Sayyed Nasrallah: When Dealing with the Developments, We must Look for Our Responsibilities

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 14 2021

By Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged followers to be mindful of their Taklif [religious mandate] when dealing with political, security, economic, and social events and developments that have repercussions on those around them.

In his speech during the fifth night of Muharram at the central Ashura commemorations hosted by Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “when any of us speak in this country [Lebanon], it has consequences and repercussions on the fate and future of the people.”

“I always tell the brothers that I hope to work as a preacher among the people and at the battlefront and not have to bear responsibility for decisions because it’s a very big and dangerous responsibility,’ His Eminence narrated.

He further stated that the people in these circumstances have a shared responsibility.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that after nearly 30 years of shouldering responsibility in this march, he knows very well what the weight of the responsibility is.

“Day and night, in every situation and every assessment of a situation, we must think of our hereafter because on the Day of Resurrection we will stand between God’s hands and will be asked about the decisions we made and be held accountable for it.”

He further underscored that “There is no doubt that Hezbollah today is the largest of the Lebanese parties, and this is a positive thing, but it entails responsibilities.”

Sayyed Nasrallah saw that among the historical projections today are those who say, “Where are we from Hussein [PBUH] and how can we be patient in this situation?”

“Imam Hussein rose for great goals, so we compare him to a small battle here or there.”

He also highlighted that some argue that if they don’t carry the sword to fight for diesel, they abandoned Hussein [PBUH].

“This is not correct, we must pay attention to historical projections,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “Hussein [PBUH] went to Karbala for very great goals, in order to preserve Islam, reform the nation, and restore the system of government to a great Islamic prophetic rule. He rose in a very sensitive juncture.”

Regarding the misuse of historical events, especially those related to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, His Eminence said, “the peace treaty with ‘Israel’ is invalid because you are giving up land owned by the Palestinian people to the occupiers. This peace is illogical and inhumane. What is its relationship to the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah? This is haram.”

He warned that there are people who criticize and have a different assessment. “We have to discuss and guide them, and this is our responsibility, not to attack the critics and lose their support, because the goal of pressure is to make people confused and suspicious.”

“One of the forms of confrontation is to take the initiative to explain, communicate, and clarify,” he added.

He called on people to bear some and understand others since difficult circumstances put pressure on people and leave them confused, objecting, and with questions, adding that this is normal and even happens to the elite.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Palestine | Tagged: Imam Hussein, Karbala, Nasrallah, Zionist entity |