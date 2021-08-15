Syrian/Palestinian voices censored by Zionist lobby and rise of gatekeeper community — The Wall Will Fall

Posted on August 15, 2021
https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?visual=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F1103538853&show_artwork=true&maxwidth=500&maxheight=750&dnt=1

Marouf is outspoken about the white supremacy and orientalism among even the supposedly independent media and does not shy away from calling it out. His voice is becoming more and more important as the instruments of power in western media and social media ratchet up their censorship of indigenous voices challenging the dominant war-mongering narratives.

