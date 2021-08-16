4 Martyred, Others Wounded in Armed Confrontations in Jenin

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 16, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

A General strike is on in Jenin after the Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp and opened fire, resulting in the martyrdom of 4 Palestinians.

Armed confrontations in Jenin resulted in the death of 4 Palestinians

According to Al Mayadeen correspondent, at daybreak today, Monday, four Palestinian youth were Martyred and numerous others injured following an armed confrontation with Israeli occupation forces in the Jenin refugee camp.

The martyrs were buried amid demands for a mass strike in Jenin and throughout Palestine.

#شاهد .. من الاشتباكات التي اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال بعد اقتحام مخيم جنين وأسفرت عن ارتقاء عدة شهـ. ــداء. pic.twitter.com/n9DYJJYONq — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 16, 2021

“Israeli forces attacked the camp, and as the forces stormed the camp, the special forces directly opened fire on numerous young men,” according to Palestinian media.

According to the sources, the bodies of the martyrs arrived at the Jenin Governmental Hospital in poor conditions. Occupation forces arrested a number of young men before leaving the city amid confrontations, sounds of explosions, and deliberate shooting.

Palestinian factions commemorated the martyrs who perished in Jenin. Furthermore, Jenin’s resistance and its resilient youth were praised by the Islamic Jihad Organization. Tariq Salmi, a spokesman for the organization, stated that the revolution is fueled by the pure blood of martyrs until the occupation is over and the Israelis leave Palestine.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement issued a statement mourning the deaths and stating that forcibly resisting the occupier is the most effective approach to confront the enemy.

The movement emphasized that these confrontations affirm that resistance is the only viable option and the obvious inability to break its will.

Coincidently, the guards of Jabal Sbeih in Beita called on human rights institutions to intervene immediately to end the massacre against Beita and its people.

In a statement, the guards announced that the martyrs refused to be robbed of their land, protested peacefully, and protected their land. He detailed that although the occupation forces shot an array of bullets, the martyrs shot none.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Crimes, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Incursions and arrests, Israeli Aggression, Jenin |