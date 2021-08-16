Syria’s President Receives Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 16, 2021

The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday Faleh al-Fayyad, Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.

Al-Fayyad delivered a letter to President al-Assad from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi regarding the Neighboring Countries Conference to be held late this month in Baghdad, and the importance of Syrian-Iraqi coordination on this conference and the topics on its agenda.

Talks during the meeting also tackled the measures taken to enhance joint bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially with regard to combating terrorism and controlling border security, which is an important factor not only at the security level, but also contributes to the continuation of the trade movement between the two countries, which benefits the two brotherly peoples and achieves their interests.

Source: SANA

