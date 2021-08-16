Taliban to Declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 16, 2021

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen

After capturing the Afghan Presidential palace and Ashraf Ghani’s resignation, a Taliban official says the movement will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

A group of Taliban militants in Afghanistan

On Sunday, a Taliban official said that the movement would soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.

Earlier today, the Taliban announced capturing the Afghan presidential palace and entering it in Kabul, following Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s departure from toward Tajikistan – information not confirmed by the Afghan government.

An Afghan presidency source said today, Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani agreed to resign in light of the deteriorating situation in the country.

Two Taliban officials told Reuters there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan, adding that the group expects a complete handover of power.

The officials’ words came after the Taliban ordered its forces to enter Kabul.

A Taliban spokesperson asserted that the movement wants a peaceful transition of power, assuring foreign nationals that there is no fear for their safety.

Related Video

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Afghanistan, American Wars, USA | Tagged: Afghan Taliban, America's Dirty Wars, President Ashraf Ghani, The axis of defeated |