Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations Palestine (29 July – 04 August 2021)

Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

29 July – 4 August 2021

IOF excessive use of force renders 1 Palestinian killed during funeral

7 Palestinians wounded, one in critical condition, in IOF excessive use of force in the West Bank

In 129 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 48 civilians arrested, including 3 children and a woman

Israeli naval forces arrest 2fishermen and confiscates their fishing boat while at sea

IOF raid Bisan Centre for Research and Development and Defense for Children International (DCI) in Ramallah, and al-Bustan Association in Jerusalem and confiscate items

IOF conducts wide-scale demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valleys in favor of settlement expansion

IOF established 67 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank and arrested 2 Palestinian civilians on said checkpoints

Summary

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to commit crimes and multi-layered violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians, turning the West Bank into isolated blocks of land. Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian properties and land continued.. Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip enters its 15th year under closure, exacerbating the humanitarian hardships across the territory.

IOF shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity:

IOF killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 7 others in the West Bank. On 29 July 2021, Shawkat K. A. Za’aqeeq (21) died few hours after IOF shooting wounded him, along with 5 other civilians, during the funeral of a child killed by IOF in a previous day in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, south of the West Bank. This crime is another stark example of IOF murders against Palestinians due to its excessive use of force. Two other Palestinians sustained wounds, one deemed in critical condition, during IOF raid into Jenin. Dozens suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, fired by IOF in its attacks in the West Bank.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 129 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them. During this week’s incursions, 48 Palestinians were arrested, including 3 children and a woman. This week witnessed an escalation in IOF attacks against Palestinian civil society organizations in the oPt, as IOF raided 3 CSOs and confiscated items: Bisan Centre for Research and Development and Defense for Children International (DCI) in Ramallah, where IOF broke doors, searched and damaged contents; and al-Bustan Association in Jerusalem where IOF confiscated items and arrested its Director, Qutaiba Owda (30). Owda remains in Israeli custody as of issuing this report.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF arrested 2 fishermen and confiscated their fishing boat while at sea off Gaza’s northern shore. This incident is yet another example of IOF recurrent attacks on Palestinian fishermen, denying them the right to work freely and access to populated fishing area. IOF also conducted a limited incursions into eastern Khan Younis.

Demolitions:

PCHR fieldworkers documented 6 violations:

Northern Jordan valleys: 4 Palestinians delivered demolition notices for their homes; tractor confiscated; 3 houses destroyed along with sheep barns and water tanks. IOF confiscated solar panels (belonging to 3 families), a power generator, and private vehicles (belonging to 2 families). IOF demolished 3 dwellings in central Jordan valleys.

Occupied East Jerusalem: 3 brothers forced to self-demolish their apartments (3) in al-Tor neighborhood; 16 shops destroyed and a fence near Hizma military checkpoint.

Nablus: agricultural room destroyed in Sebastia.

Settler-attacks: PCHR fieldworkers reported and documented one settler attack from “Har Brakha” settlement, southeastern Nablus, on Burin village, during the attack settlers cut with chainsaws 6 telecom pillars connected to civilian houses.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

This week, Israeli occupation authorities announced a series of relief measures for Gaza, including expanding the fishing area from 6 to 12 nautical miles, allowing the entry of equipment and goods for projects sponsored by the international community in the Gaza Strip in the food, medicine, and fishing sectors.

However, IOF continue to ban the entry of dozens of goods, including construction materials, and to impose collective punishment measures against the Gaza Strip, by tightening its closure, which entered its 15th year without an end in sight, denying Palestinians from enjoying their full economic, social, and cultural rights.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the 2000 Second Intifada -still closed to this date- and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest, especially at al-Karama border crossing, alongside the Palestinian-Jordanian border.

I. Shooting and other Violations of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity

At approximately 19:00 on Thursday, 29 July 2021, in excessive use of force, a Palestinian civilian died few hours after his injury by IOF along with 5 other civilians during the funeral of a child killed by IOF in a previous day in Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron, south of the West Bank.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 13:00 on Thursday, the funeral of Mohammed Moayad Bahjat Shehda Abu Sarah (12), who was killed by IOF on Wednesday when the latter opened fire at his father’s car at the village entrance, started from the central of Beit Ummar village, north of Hebron. When the mourners arrived at the intersection leading to the cemetery, a large number of IOF were deployed in the area and closed the street with military vehicles. Also, IOF fired teargas canisters at the mourners, so they were forced to flee towards the cemetery through a sub-road. A large number of villages remained on the street and threw stones at IOF. At approximately 14:00, IOF fired 2 live bullets from a distance of 70 meters at Shawkat Khaled ‘Abdullah Za’aqeeq (21); the first bullet penetrated his upper right abdomen, so he fell to the ground, while the second bullet penetrated his head during his attempt to get up off the ground. A number of Palestinian young men managed to reach Za’aqeeq and took him to a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance that transferred him to al-Mizan Specialized Hospital, where he underwent a surgery to stop the bleeding. At approximately 19:00, doctors announced Za’aqeeq dead succumbing to his wounds. During the clashes, which continued until 16:00, 5 civilians were shot with live and rubber bullets and taken to hospitals for treatment. It should be noted that during the clashes, IOF used a skunk carrying vehicle and flooded shops with wastewater. IOF continued to station at the village’s entrance, which was closed until night hours.

At approximately 18:00 on Saturday, IOF suppressed a peaceful sit-in called by families who are under the threat of evacuating their houses in favor of settlement associations in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. PCHR’s fieldworker said that in the morning, a large number of IOF were deployed at the neighborhood’s entrances. At approximately 18:00, IOF surrounded the neighborhood, patrolled its intersections, and closed them with iron barriers. They also banned all Palestinians, including journalists and paramedics, from entering the neighborhood and checked their IDs.

Moreover, IOF assaulted Palestinians who organized a sit-in in a tent in the neighborhood, beat them with batons, forcibly vacated the tent, chased the protestors on the neighborhood’s streets, and pumped wastewater at them to disperse them. IOF also intentionally pumped wastewater at press crews and their equipment. Furthermore, IOF arrested Mohammed ‘Odah (16) after beating and pushing him.

It should be noted that a few days ago, Sheikh Jarrah families invited activists and media to gather and participate in the sit-in that was organized in front of the houses threatened with eviction, to support them emphasizing the importance of popular support for their cause, as the Supreme Court session on the displacement of 4 families from the neighborhood approaches. The families threatened of displacement from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood are: al-Kurd, Iskafi, al-Qasem and al-Ja’ouni. It should be mentioned that the Israeli Central Court had previously ratified the displacement decision.

At approximately 22:30 on Monday, 02 August 2021, IOF moved into Jenin-Hifa Street, west of Jenin, and fired teargas canisters at a wedding of Jamal Mohammed Tahayina, which was organized in al-Omara Hall, at the entrance to Silat al-Harithiya village. As a result, many persons suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot. Also, the wedding was canceled due to IOF assault.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 03 August 2021, IOF moved into Jenin to conduct an arrest campaign. During which, a number of Palestinians gathered and threw stones at IOF vehicles. IOF fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, two protestors were injured with live bullets; one of them deemed serious and received treatment at Dr. Khalil Suliman Hospital. Also, many protestors suffocated due to teargas inhalation and received treatment on the spot.

II. Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 29 July 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron governorate. They raided and searched 2 houses and arrested 2 civilians: Nour Khaled Horoub (23), and Mo’taz Mohammed Horoub (21).

At approximately 02:35, IOF moved into Tell villages, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Ibrahim Mostafa ‘Abed’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF stormed the head office of Bisan Centre for Research and Development in al-Nahdah Building in al-MAsyoun neighborhood in Ramallah. They searched the Center’s offices, ransacked its contents, and seized 2 computers.

The Centre’s Director, Obay al-Aboudi, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF banged down the Centre’s main door with a tool specifically for demolition and broke the glass of 3 interior doors. They thoroughly searched all the Centre’s lockers and seized 2 computers: a laptop and a computer set.

It should be noted that Bisan Center for Research and Development is a civil institution progressive democratic and non-profit working to enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

At approximately 05:00, IOF raided the headquarter of Defense for Children International (DCI), located on the first floor of al-Sirtawi building in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood, east of al-Bireh. IOF damaged the main door and searched the contents of the office and confiscated 6 computers and some folders.

According to information obtained by PCHR from ‘Amer Qteish, Director of the Accountability Program at DCI- Palestine, IOF banged down the office door and stayed there for an hour and a half and then withdrew, firing teargas canister all their way out of the building.

In the early morning hours, IOF arrested 2 fishermen and confiscated a fishing boat sailing off Gaza northern shore, as part of the Israeli harassment against Palestinian fishermen to prevent them from sailing and fishing freely in areas where fish breed.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, adjacent to al-Waha area, northwest of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza Strip, chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing at 3 nautical miles, and heavily opened fire around them. They surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Mohammed Abdul Razik Baker (50), from western Gaza Strip, arrested him along with his son, Mohammed (18), confiscated their fishing boat and took them to unknown destinations. At approximately 12:00, Baker and his son were released and their fishing boat was returned.

At approximately 19:30, IOF raided and searched Ma’rouf Ahmed al-Atrash’s (19) house in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem governorate, and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Sa’ir, Aroub refugee camp and al-Tabqa villages in Hebron; Sebastia and al-Nassariya villages in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 30 July 2021

At approximately 02:30, IOF raided and searched Mahmoud Mohammed Salah’s (27) house in al-Khader village, west of Bethlehem governorate, and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF arrested Eissa Mohammed al-Herimi (22), from Hindaza area in Bethlehem governorate, while present in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At approximately 02:30, IOF raided and searched Hasan Tareq Ghannam’s (22) house in ‘Aqqaba village, west of Tubas, and arrested him.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in al-Shuyukh village and al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron; Ya’bad, Arraba and Jaba’ in Jenin governorate. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 31 July 2021:

At approximately 00:10, IOF arrested Belal Khaled Kmeil (28), while passing through a military checkpoint established at the entrance of Misilyah village, southeast of Jenin.

At approximately 02:00, IOF raided and searched Ahmed Sharif Zeidat’s (35) house in Bani Naim village, east of Hebron, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF raided and searched 2 houses in Hebron’s Old City and arrested Hamad Jameel al-Ja’bari (21), and Abdul Baset Hazem al-Ja’bari (33).

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Idhna and al-Shuyukh villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 01 August 2021

At approximately 10:00, Ayham Adnan al-Sha’er (15), from al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, surrendered himself to the Israeli prisons to serve his sentence of 6 months. It should be noted that IOF arrested Ayham last year and then he was released on conditions of the house arrest.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli Intelligence Services summonsed Dawoud Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (19) and Sufian Firas Abu al-Hawa (18), for investigation in Kishle center in West Jerusalem, after storming their houses in al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Monday, 02 August 2021:

At approximately 02:00, IOF raided and searched 2 houses in Jaba’ village, south of Jenin, and arrested Malik Yaser Fashafisha (23), and Emad Ahmed Shaqiqat (22).

Around the same time, IOF raided and searched Mohammed Ali Mohsen’s (23) house in Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, IOF raided and searched Jad Essam Nafea’s (20) house in Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF raided and searched 3 houses in Beita, southeast of Nablus, and arrested 3 civilians. The arrestees are: Jehad Ahmed Dweikat (30), Karam Mohammed Dawoud (21), and Sa’eed Zuhair Dawoud (20).

At approximately 08:00, IOF raided and searched Adnan Mohammed al-Yasini’s (21) house in Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved 100-meters to the east of al-Qarara village, northeast of Khan Yunis. They leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence with Israel for hours before they deployed again.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Shu’afat refugee camp, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yousef al-Joulani (19) and Isma’el al-Joulani (22) and arrested them.

At approximately 18:45, IOF moved into Qaffin village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Fayez Waleed Sabbah (24) and Ahmed Fathi To’ma (26) and arrested them.

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into Sheikh Jarrah village, north of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 3 civilians: Ghaith Ghosha (21), Islam Ghteit (21), and Suhaib Syam (23).

Around the same time, IOF stationed at Mevo Dotan military checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Mohammed Shaher Obaid (30), from Anze village. IOF took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:30, IOF moved into Yamun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jamil Ali Khamaysa (55), and his son, Mo’taz (20), and arrested them.

IIOF carried out (3) incursions in Salem, Rujeib and Udala villages in Nablus governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 03 August 2021

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into in Ras al-Amud neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Tala Younis al-Ghoul’s (19) house and arrested her.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Fadi Mohammed al-Karaki (22) and Mo’taz Ali Obaido (24) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Monthir Mahmoud Jamjoum’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Tur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Khaled Abu al-So’oud’s (24) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 10:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched al-Bustan Association headquarter, arrested its director, Qutaiba Owda (30), and took him to a police center on Salah al-Dein street in Jerusalem.

Amany Owda, vice-president of the association, said that IOF stormed al-Bustan Association office in al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, forced them to vacate the office, and started searching and damaging the office contents. She added that IOF confiscated files, documents and computers, and arrested Qutaiba Owda, whose arrest was extended to be presented before the Magistrate Court on the next day, where the court refused to release him and extended his arrest to several more days.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Dura and Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 04 August 2021:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into the eastern side of Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mustafa Hamed al-‘Ajlouni and Hamed Awni Idris (23).

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Izz al-Dein Ahmed al-Shalalida (25), Hammam Yousef Shalalida (30), and Mohammed Diab al-Tarda (32), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Maher Ahmed Zaytoun’s (16) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Wa’el Shaker Mashah’s house and arrested his sons; Jameel (22), and Eyad (24).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Wad Abu al-Samn area, south of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hussain Hasan Abu Hussain (33), and his brother, Mohammed (33), and arrested them.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searhed several houses and arrested Islam Mas’oud Zaytoun (13), and Sinan Ibrahim Awwad (19).

IOF carried out (3) incursions in al-Dhahiriya, al-Karmel village in Yatta, and Bayt Ula in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

III. Demolitions, Confiscations, and Notices

At approximately 06:50 on Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into ‘Ein al-Helweh area in Northern Jordan Valleys. The Civil Administration officer handed notices to 4 farmers in order to demolish their dwellings under the pretext of its illegal construction in Area C. Those farmers were identified as ‘Adel Mohammed ‘Awad ‘Alian, Soliman Mohammed Ka’abnah; Hamad ‘Alian ‘Awwad and Fatmah Nassar Soiman Ka’abnah. IOF also confiscated a tractor belonging to Jamil Soliman Mefdi Bani ‘Odah in the nearby Kherbet Ras al-Ahmar.

In the morning, Suhaib and Firas Ahmed al-Dejani self-demolished their houses in Khelet al-‘Ein area in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, pursuant to the Israeli Finance and Interior Ministries’ decision under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

The 2 brothers said to PCHR’s fieldworker they started building a second floor of 200 square meters divided into 3 small apartments, which were finished and fully furnished 4 months ago. The brothers added that they and their families of 14 members, including 6 children, lived in the 3 apartments, which cost around ILS 700,000, i.e. around $200,000. They added that the Israeli Municipality has haunted them and issued a demolition decision for the apartments although Khelet al-‘Ein area has an organized lands project. Thus, they hired a lawyer to freeze the demolition decision and start the license procedures, but the Ministry of Finance and Interior insisted on the demolition decision. As a result, the Israeli police daily raided the houses lately, threatening them to evacuate and demolish their houses as well as giving them until Sunday to carry out the demolition or the municipality will send their crews to do so and impose on them heavy fines. The brothers said that they did not have money to pay the fines, especially that they borrowed thousands of shekels to finish their apartments.

At approximately 02:30 on Wednesday, 04 August 2021, the Israeli municipalities accompanied with 500 Israeli officers, 4 excavators and 2 bulldozers moved into the main road near Hizma military checkpoint, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and demolished 16 shops in the area in addition to a house fence.

Member of Hizma Municipal administrative committee, ‘Abdulah Salah al-Deen, said that demolition continued for 8 hours; during which 13 shops belonging to ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Shehadah al-Khatib and that support 150 individuals. The shops were auto repair and car accessories, a carwash, grocery shop, a tile shop and a lathe workshop in addition to garages. Salah al-Deen said that IOF razed a 1-dunum land belonging to Ahmed Shehadah al-Khatib, which included a shop for construction tools that cost around 300,000 ILS, demolished the shop. IOF also demolished 2 shops belonging to Salem Abu Markhiyeh for tires. They also demolished a house fence belonging to Noha al-Khatib after raiding the house and terrified the children.

The shops’ owners said that that their shops were built of cement and bricks 14 years ago and since then the Israeli municipality crews had raided and threatened of demolishing their shops as well as imposing fines under the pretext of unlicensed construction, claiming that the land on which the shops were built is within the Jerusalem Municipal boundaries. The owners added that over the past few years, they have paid exorbitant sums to lawyers in order to abolish the demolition decision, but IOF raided their shops at 15:00 the day before and gave them 5 hours to self-demolish their shops. However, they could not vacate their shops that require days to be emptied. They were surprised in the dawn with IOF’s moving into the area and starting the demolition while the contents were inside, inflicting huge financial losses.

The lawyer of the shops’ owners, Medhat Deebah, said that the Israeli District Court abolished 2 months ago a petition filed by the Ragabim Settlement Organization to demolish 16 facilities in Hizma. However, the Israeli Government issued on Thursday afternoon a demolition decision to be implemented within 8 hours despite the closure of the Israeli courts due to the judicial leave, making it not possible to take any procedure that would stop the governmental decision. Deebah said that the governmental decision at this time proves the Israeli Government’s compliance with the settlement organizations’ plans, seeking to deprive the Palestinians of their property and lands.

At approximately 06:00, IOF accompanied with 3 bulldozers and an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into Kherbet Bzeiq in the Northern Jordan Valleys. Immediately, the bulldozers demolished dwellings belonging to 3 families, sheep barns and water tanks and confiscated the solar cells belonging to 5 families and a generator in addition to private cars to other families.

# Name Damage Nael ‘Ali Khalil al-Hroub 2 residential tents demolished and confiscated3 sheep barn tents demolished and confiscated (each tent is 60 sqms)A 200-sqm sheep barnA Solar Cell’s 4 batteries and an invertorA water tank Hayel Hussein Mahmoud Turkman 2 residential tents demolished and confiscated4 sheep barn tents demolished and confiscated (each tent is 60 sqms)A 350-sqm sheep barnGeneratorSolar panels confiscatedA water tankA Mitsubishi Magnum vehicle Mohammed Methqal Daraghmah 2 residential tents demolished and confiscated2 sheep barn tents demolished and confiscated (each tent is 60 sqms)A tent used as a kitchen demolished and confiscatedFodders storage tent confiscated and demolished1 solar cell confiscatedA 200sqm open barnA water tank ‘Adel Nasarllah al-Hroub 1 solar cell confiscated Mustafa ‘Ali Nasrallah al-Hroub 1 solar cell confiscated Nemer Mousa Nasrallah al-Hroub 1 solar cell confiscated ‘Aziz Khalil Nawaj’ah 1 private car confiscated

At approximately 09:30, IOF accompanied with a bulldozer and an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into the archeological area in western Sebasitia village, northwest of Nablus. Immediately, the bulldozer demolished an agricultural room built of bricks and asbestos on an area of 30sqms in addition to a gate and am iron fence surrounding the land belonging to ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Ra’eq al-Nabulso from Nablus. This is the third time that this room has been demolished in two years under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

At approximately 11:30, IOF accompanied with an Israeli Civil Administration SUV moved into Kherbet Thera’a ‘Awwad near Furush Beit Dajan village, north of al-Hamra checkpoint in the central valleys in the northern West Bank. The bulldozers immediately demolished 3 rooms (between 30 and 40 sqms) belonging to ‘Adnan ‘Abdel Mahdi Ghayyad al-Salamin and his sons, ‘Abdel Karim and ‘Abdel Mahdi. The demolition was under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

Settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property

On Friday morning, 30 July 2021, a group of settlers from “Har Brakha” settlement, east of Burin village, southeast of Nablus, assaulted the southeastern outskirts of Burin village and cut with automatic saws 6 communication poles connected to the houses. They then fled away to their settlement.

IV. Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods:

The Gaza Strip:

The Israeli authorities continued to impose collective punishments against the people of the Gaza Strip, including tightened restrictions on imports and exports, causing a serious deterioration in Palestinians’ enjoyment of their economic and cultural rights.

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities announced relief measures for the Gaza Strip, including expansion of the fishing area.

Ghassan Alian, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said in a statement “after a series of assessments for the situation with the approval of the political level, it was decided to expand the Gaza fishing area from 6 to 12 nautical miles as of Friday.” He added, “As of Sunday, the entry of equipment and goods will be permitted for the benefit of projects sponsored by the international community Gaza in the fields of food, medicine, and fishing.” IOF also allowed the entry of electrical and agricultural tools from Israel to the Gaza strip, and mentioned that export of industrial waste from Gaza to Israel.

The statement also included that, “it was decided to allow Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to travel via King Hussein bridge, as per the existing standards.” Additionally, as a one-time measure, 29 private vehicles left at Beit Hanoun crossing, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza in May, will be permitted entry.

The West Bank:

In addition to 108 permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of 67 temporary checkpoints that restrict the movement of goods and individuals, where IOF searched Palestinians’ vehicles, checked their IDs and arrested 2 of them. IOF closed many roads with cement cubes, metal detector gates and sand berms and tightened their measures against individuals’ movement at military permanent checkpoints. IOF reinforced its restrictions on civilians’ freedom of movement at its permanent checkpoints in the West Bank and shut some checkpoints for several hours on multiple occasions.

Hereafter are PCHR documentation of restrictions on the freedom of movement and IOF-established temporary checkpoints across the West Bank this week:

Jerusalem:

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Biddu and Al-Eizariya

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Biddu and Al-Eizariya

Bethlehem:

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Tuqu, Beit Fajjar and Nahalin villages, and in ‘Aqabet Hasna area, which leads to Bethlehem’s western villages.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Wadi Fukin, Tuqu and Husan villages.

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern and western entrances to Tuqu village, in ‘Aqabet Hasna area and near al-Nashash intersection, south of the city.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Tuqu village, east of the city.

On Monday, 02 August 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Tuqu village and at the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village, south of the city.

On Tuesday, 03 August 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Wadi Fukin village, in ‘Aqabet Hasna area and near al-Nashash intersection, south of the city.

Ramallah

On Thursday,29 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Beitillu village, at Halamish intersection, northwest of the city, and at Wadi al-Dalab intersection between Ras Karkar and Deir Ibzi villages.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Jalazone refugee camp, north of the city.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Nabi Salih, Turmus Ayya, Silwad and Ein Siniya villages, and at Halamish intersection, northwest of the city.

On Monday, 02 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ein Siniya village, north of the city.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra checkpoint, north of the city, tightened their arbitrary measures at the checkpoints, checked Palestinians’ IDs and searched their vehicles, which caused a traffic jam.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, southwest of the city.

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF stationed at al-Hamra checkpoint, north of the city, tightened their arbitrary measures at the checkpoints, checked Palestinians’ IDs and searched their vehicles, which caused a traffic jam.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city.

On Monday, 02 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city.

Nablus:

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Deir Sharaf village, west of the city.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sarra village, southwest of the city.

Jenin:

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoint at the entrances to Raba and Al-Mansura villages, southeast of the city.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ya’bad village, southwest of the city.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Idhna and Khasa villages, and at the northern entrance to Halhul city.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Karma and Surif villages, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp, at the western entrance to the city, and at the entrances to Bani Na’im and Susya villages.

On Sunday, 01 August 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Khasa village, at the southern entrance to Halhul city, and at the northern entrance to Yatta city.

On Tuesday, 03 August 2021, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummar and Ash-Shuyukh villages.

Salfit:

On Thursday, 29 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafr ad-Dik, Deir Istiya and Deir Ballut village, and at the entrance to the city.

On Friday, 30 July 2021, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Deir Ballut and Rafat villages, and at the entrance to the city.

On Saturday, 31 July 2021, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Kafr ad-Dik, Deir Istiya and Deir Ballut villages, and at the entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

