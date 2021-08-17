Raisi: US Defeat in Afghanistan A Chance for Lasting Peace

August 16, 2021

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi considered on Monday that “The defeat of the United States in Afghanistan must usher in a durable peace” in the neighboring war-wracked country.

“The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country,” Raisi said, according to a statement published by the presidency, after Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

In a talk with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Raisi called security, stability, and prosperity the right of the Afghan people.

He stressed that Iran will help restore the stability that is the first need of Afghanistan today and, as a neighboring and brotherly country, invites all groups to reach a national agreement.

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the rule of the will of the oppressed people of Afghanistan has always been security-making and stabilizing, Raisi noted that Iran is committed to neighboring relations with Afghanistan by observing the developments in this country.

