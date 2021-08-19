Sayyed Nasrallah Announces 1st Ship Sailing from Iran, Warns US & “Israel”: Beware It’s A Lebanese Land

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

19-08-2020

Translated by Zeinab Essa, Compiled by Fatima Haydar

Beirut – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech on the 10th of Muharram to commemorate Ashura.

During his speech on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah tackled various local and regional issues, notably the fuel crisis in Lebanon and the US defeat in Afghanistan.

His Eminence began his speech by offering his heartfelt condolences to the Islamic nation as well as its Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS].

First and foremost, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed, “The top of our priorities is facing the Zionist entity occupying Palestine and some lands in Syria and Lebanon,” and asserted that “Our firm and endless position is to support Palestinians in their right to return their land from the sea to the river despite all pressures and normalization attempts”.

“We are looking forward to the day when the Zionist invaders will leave Palestine, because this is the end of all invaders,” His Eminence said.

The SG called on the protection of the religious sites and said, “To confront the threats that Al-Quds and its holy sites are facing, we urge the establishment and afforming a regional equation that protects these holy sites”.

“We call for making the protection of the holy sites the task of the entire Resistance Axis, not just the Palestinian sites,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Moving to Iraq, Sayyed Nasrallah renewed Hezbollah’s thanks to the Iraqi factions for expressing their readiness to protect the holy sites in Palestine.

The SG hailed the cooperation among the Resistance forces in the region alongside the resistance in Palestine and stated that this cooperation “will increase the hope in liberating Palestine”.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted what the United States represents to the world and explained, “The successive US administrations represent the head of tyranny and injustice in the world”.

His Eminence assured that the “Sovereignty in our region over its resources, water, oil and land must be to its peoples and countries”.

Sayyed Nasrallah also noted that, “After the American defeat in Afghanistan, eyes are focused on the US occupation in Iraq and Syria”.

His Eminence further said, “The Zionists fear any Iraqi role in any grand war,” highlighting that, “Iraq has decided that the US combat forces should leave its soil at the end of the year, and this is an important issue on the way of achieving Iraqi sovereignty”.

“The Iraqis should take into consideration the issue of American advisors by looking at the experience of Afghanistan,” the SG added.

Sayyed Nasrallah also explained, “What constitutes a real guarantee for Iraq in the face of Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’] and the Takfiris is the Hashd Shaabi [PMU]”.

“The Hashd Shaabi resembles one of the greatest manifestations and embodiments of the response to the fatwa [a ruling on a point of Islamic law given] of the religious authority in Holy Najaf ,” His Eminence stated.

The Resistance leader has a firm stance regarding the American presence in the Middle East, vying for their withdrawal, “The US forces must leave the Tanaf area [in Syria], because there are no Daesh forces there”.

In a parallel notion, “The Hashd Shaabi must be strengthened, because it is a great guarantee for Iraq,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, warning that “US forces facilitate the development of Daesh and help it move from one region to another”.

“The American forces must leave east of the Euphrates, and the goal of their presence is to steal the Syrian oil,” the SG said, adding that “the fate of the American occupiers in Syria is to leave so that the land and its oil will return to Syria”.

Tackling the war on Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “The US-Saudi aggressive war on Yemen must stop, and this aggression will not be able to achieve its goals”.

“We stand with the oppressed people of Bahrain, who are prevented from expressing their opinion and expressed their readiness to support Palestine,” His Eminence said regarding Bahrain.

“Let no one make wrong calculations,” the Resistance leader warned, saying that “‘Israel’ is the anxious party these days”.

On the Lebanese arena, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “We reiterate to friends and foes that the Resistance in Lebanon is strong”.

On the issue of the Lebanese government formation, His Eminence called for “the formation of a government in Lebanon and we reject vacuum”.

Sayyed Nasrallah added, “We wait for the results of the meetings between President of the Republic and the Prime Minister-designate over the government’s formation”.

“We believe more than ever in the correctness of our decision, in the resistance, and that we’re close to victory,” the SG announced.

However, His Eminence cautioned, “There are those inside and outside who are trying to hold us responsible for the failure to form the government, and this is not true,” adding, “Some accuse us of not exerting enough pressures on our allies and friends, but this is meaningless”.

Regarding the fuel crisis Lebanon is facing, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Our first ship will sail from Iran within hours, carrying the needed material, and we give priority to the fuel”.

His Eminence assured, “More ships will also come from Iran, not only this ship”.

On this issue, Sayyed Nasrallah issued a firm warning to the Americans and “Israelis”, “The ship that will sail in a few hours will be from the first moment a Lebanese territory”.

Sayyed Nasrallah also said, “Whoever imposed this decision on us is the one who imposed the economic war on us”.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Empire, Hezbollah, Iran, Khamenei, Lebanon, Palestine, Takfiris | Tagged: Axis of Resistance, East Euphrates, Gulf axis led by Saudi Arabia, Iranian Fuel Promise, Iraqi resistance, Nasrallah, PMU, US defeat in Afghanistan, US Withdrawal from west Asia, Zionist entity |