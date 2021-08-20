مسؤول سابق في “السي آي إيه”: الانسحاب من أفغانستان يعكس الحدود الجديدة للقوة الأميركية America leaves Afghanistan, and the regional geopolitics take over

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

الخميس 18 اب 2021

المصدر: ريسبونسيبل ستيت كرافت

الكاتب: غراهام إي. فولر

المسؤول السابق في وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية غراهام فولر يقول في مقال له إن الانسحاب الأميركي من أفغانستان كان مفاجئاً لصانعي السياسة الحاليين أكثر من المراقبين الذين لديهم إلمام طويل بديناميكيات هذا البلد.

مقاتلو حركة طالبان في كابول. الصورة لجيتي إيماجيس.

كتب المسؤول السابق في وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأميركية غراهام فولر، مقالة في موقع “ريسبونسبل ستيت كرافت”، تناول فيها الانسحاب الأميركي من أفغانستان وسيطرة حركة طالبان على السلطة في كابول. وقال إن الأمر مفاجئاً لصانعي السياسة الحاليين أكثر من المراقبين العديدين الذين لديهم إلمام طويل بديناميكيات أفغانستان.

وتابع “الأمر كان حتمياً منذ فترة طويلة نظراً للطموحات غير الواقعية والتنفيذ السيء للسياسة التي حافظت عليها واشنطن في أفغانستان. لسوء الحظ، فإن تلك الآراء الأكثر قتامة، ولكن الأكثر دقة حول المشروع بأكمله، قد خُنقت إلى حد كبير من قبل وسائل الإعلام لدينا”.

وأضاف: يجادل جميع المحافظين الجدد، الإمبرياليون الجدد، بأن رحيل الولايات المتحدة والانهيار اللاحق لحكومة كابول هما أمران مدمران بشدة “لمصداقية” أميركا كقوة عظمى في العالم. الأيديولوجية الأساسية لوجهة النظر هذه هي بالطبع المفهوم المتمثل في أن الولايات المتحدة يجب أن تعمل كشرطي عالمي في كل مكان، وأن الفشل في القيام بذلك هو علامة على الضعف والانحدار.

واعتبر فولر أن هذا الخط من التفكير متخلف على وجه التحديد: إن الانحدار العام لأميركا محلياً وجيوسياسياً هو العلامة الواضحة على ضعفها الأعمق. هناك اعتقاد دولي متزايد بأن الولايات المتحدة تعيش داخل فقاعة خيالية من الإنكار بشأن الحفاظ على هيمنتها العالمية. إذا كان الوجود العسكري الأميركي في أفغانستان لمدة 20 عاماً قد أظهر بالفعل أي تقدم ملموس جاد نحو أهداف ملموسة، فسيكون ذلك شيئاً واحداً. لكن المحافظين الجدد يكتفون برمي أموال تلو أخرى في السعي الأعمى للهيمنة – حتى في قلب “مقبرة الإمبراطوريات”.

على المستوى الإنساني، بالطبع، المهم هو مصير الأفغان في ظل حكومة طالبان الجديدة. عانى الشعب الأفغاني في ظل الحروب المتكررة والمستمرة والتدخل العسكري منذ عام 1978، بدءاً من الانقلاب المحلي الذي قام به الشيوعيون الأفغان، تلاه الغزو السوفياتي، والسنوات اللاحقة من القتال لطرد السوفيات من قبل مجموعات “المجاهدين” المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة، وما تلاه من الحرب الأهلية التي أعقبت ذلك بين المجاهدين والتي أنهتها “طالبان” أخيراً باستعادة النظام والانضباط، بنوع من العدالة القاسية والجاهزة.

ورأى الكاتب أن تركيز واشنطن على أفغانستان لم يكن له علاقة تُذكر بتأسيس مجتمع أفضل وأكثر إنصافاً للأفغان. فالدافع الظاهري للغزو الأميركي كان اسمياً لتدمير وجود تنظيم القاعدة في أفغانستان. لكن السبب الأعمق للغزو الأميركي والاحتلال الطويل الأمد كان أكثر تحديداً لإنشاء موطئ قدم عسكري وجيوسياسي في آسيا الوسطى على حدود روسيا والصين. لم يتم التعبير عن هذا الطموح بشكل صريح، ولكن كان مفهوماً بوضوح من قبل جميع القوى الإقليمية. كانت جوانب “بناء الدولة والجوانب الإنسانية” للاحتلال الأميركي إلى حد كبير زينة بارزة لتغطية الطموحات الجيوسياسية لواشنطن. هذه الطموحات لم تمت بالكامل حتى الآن بين المحافظين الجدد والتدخليين الليبراليين في الولايات المتحدة.

وقال فولر: شئنا أم أبينا، فإن السمة الرئيسية لـ”الجغرافيا السياسية لما بعد أميركا” الجديدة ستكون العودة إلى حالة طبيعية أكثر من الناحية التاريخية للشؤون العالمية يشارك فيها لاعبون متعددون. وفي هذه الحالة، سيكون للاعبين المتعددين التأثير الأكبر على مستقبل أفغانستان – ربما للأفضل. الحقيقة هي أن الدول الثلاث التي تعتبرها الولايات المتحدة أعداء – إيران وروسيا والصين – تشترك جميعها مع واشنطن في نفس الأهداف الرئيسية لمستقبل أفغانستان: الاستقرار وإنهاء إراقة الدماء وإنهاء الجهاد. لكن هذه الدول الثلاث تتحد كذلك في معارضة شديدة للتدخل والهيمنة الأميركيين في أفغانستان وآسيا الوسطى.

وأضاف: في حقبة أخرى، ربما لم تهتم “طالبان” كثيراً بوجهات نظر هذه الدول المجاورة، لكن آسيا الوسطى أصبحت اليوم مكاناً مختلفاً. وأفغانستان في حالة يرثى لها، وبغض النظر عن السياسات الاجتماعية لطالبان، فهم بحاجة أيضاً إلى إعادة البلاد إلى الحد الأدنى من الازدهار والسلام. تتمتع الصين، على وجه الخصوص، بأكبر قدر من النفوذ السياسي والاقتصادي للمساعدة في مستقبل أفغانستان. تبرز أفغانستان في خطة الصين الطموحة وذات الرؤية الخاصة بمبادرة الحزام والطريق عبر آسيا الوسطى في إعادة إنشاء آسيا الوسطى المرتبطة اقتصادياً والتي لم يتم ربطها كثيراً منذ أيام جنكيز خان. “ستبذل الصين جهوداً كبيرة لمحاولة ضمان أن تحافظ “طالبان” على الاستقرار وتتجنب أي دعم للحركات المتطرفة التي لا تؤثر فقط بشكل كبير على الصين في شينجيانغ، بل تؤثر كذلك على روسيا في القوقاز وآسيا الوسطى، وعلى أمن إيران الشيعية، وهي هدف منتظم للفكر الجهادي السني”.

لا ترغب أي من هذه الدول – إيران أو الصين أو روسيا – في رؤية الولايات المتحدة تثبت وجودها عسكرياً في قلب آسيا الوسطى، وبالتالي فهي سعيدة برؤية واشنطن تتخبط في ذلك الاحتلال. بمجرد إزالة النفوذ العسكري الأميركي من قلب آسيا الوسطى، تصبح أفغانستان المزدهرة والمستقرة في مصلحة الجميع.

لا تزال باكستان تمثل ورقة جامحة، لكن مصلحة باكستان المهيمنة هي ضمان أن تظل حدودها الشرقية مع أفغانستان آمنة وودودة، وخاصة أن الجارة الغربية لباكستان – الهند – تشكل أكبر تهديد استراتيجي لإسلام أباد. لا يمكن لباكستان أن تتسامح مع قوى غير ودية على كلا الحدود. وستبذل قصارى جهدها للحفاظ على علاقات عمل لائقة مع كابول. وبطبيعة الحال، فإن الصين تدعم باكستان كحلقة وصل رئيسية في مبادرة الحزام والطريق الأوروبية الآسيوية. كما يجب على باكستان أن تهتم بالطابع البشتوني لحركة طالبان؛ فبعد كل شيء، يوجد عدد من البشتون في شرق باكستان أكثر مما يوجد في أفغانستان نفسها. وتشكل القومية البشتونية المتصاعدة مصدر قلق دائم لإسلام أباد أيضاً.

وتابع الكاتب أنه سيتعين على واشنطن أن تلعق جراحها في مغادرة أفغانستان المهزومة بعد عشرين عاماً من الاحتلال، لكنها لا تستطيع الاستمرار في سياسة مكلفة وخاسرة. وسيحاول الأحمق فقط درء القوة الجيوسياسية لروسيا والصين، وحتى إيران، عبر مساحات شاسعة من أوراسيا. إضافة إلى ذلك، بينما استخدمت واشنطن بشكل أساسي الأدوات العسكرية لمحاولة فرض هيمنتها حول العالم، تعمل موسكو وبكين على المسار الدبلوماسي، بنجاح أكبر بكثير.

وتساءل فولر: ماذا يمكن أن تكون طبيعة الحكومة التي تهيمن عليها طالبان في أفغانستان؟ وأجاب بالقول: يصعب القول، لكن هذا جيل جديد من قادة طالبان سافروا وشاهدوا العالم وتعاملوا مع العديد من الحكومات الأخرى. يمكن للمرء أن يأمل أنهم تعلموا شيئاً ما أثناء نفيهم. ليس لديهم خيار آخر سوى الاعتراف بواقع العيش الآن في بيئة دولية تتكون أساساً من قوى غير مسلمة. وإذا كانت سياسات طالبان الاجتماعية مقيتة للأميركيين، فقد يرغبون في التفكير في المملكة العربية السعودية في نفس السياق. بطبيعة الحال، لا تزال الرياض والأموال السعودية تتمتع بنفوذ واسع في واشنطن لا تستطيع طالبان ممارسته.

وخلص الكاتب إلى القول: يستحق الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن قدراً من الائتمان على الأقل لإغلاقه أخيراً صنابير الدم والكنوز الأميركية في أفغانستان بعد 20 عاماً. نأمل أن تكون هذه بداية علامة على مزيد من الواقعية من جانب المفكرين الجيوسياسيين في واشنطن بشأن الحدود الجديدة للقوة الأميركية والحاجة إلى رؤية أكثر تواضعاً بكثير لما يشكل فعلاً المصالح الأميركية.

نقله إلى العربية بتصرف: هيثم مزاحم

AUGUST 16, 2021

There will likely be a return to a much more historically normal state of global affairs in which multiple players are engaged.

Written by

Graham E. Fuller

The final end of the government in Kabul is at hand as the inexorable logic of regime collapse gains momentum. It seems more of a surprise to current policymakers than to those many observers with a long-time familiarity with the country’s dynamics. It will not be pleasant to watch, but it has long been inevitable given the utterly unrealistic ambitions and poor policy execution that Washington has maintained in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, those darker, but more insightful views on the entire enterprise have long been largely stifled by our media.

The neo-imperialist neoconservatives all argue that the American departure and the subsequent collapse of the Kabul government are deeply destructive to American “credibility” as a superpower in the world. The underlying ideology of this view is of course the cherished concept that the United States must serve as global policeman everywhere and that a failure to do so is a sign of weakness and decline.

This line of thinking is precisely backwards: it is the overall decline of America domestically and geopolitically that is the telltale sign of its deeper weakness; there is an increasing international belief that the United States is living inside a fantasy bubble of denial about maintaining its global hegemony. If the 20-year U.S. military presence in Afghanistan had actually ever shown any serious concrete advancement towards concrete goals, that would be one thing. But the neocons are ever content to throw good money after bad in the blind pursuit of hegemony — even in the very heart of “the graveyard of empires.”

On a human level, of course, it indeed matters what fate the Afghans will meet under a new Taliban government. The Afghan people have been suffering under repeated and constant warfare and military intervention since 1978, starting with a domestic coup by Afghan communists, followed by the Soviet invasion, the subsequent years of fighting to expel the Soviets by U.S.-supported mujahedin groups, the subsequent civil war among the mujahideen that followed and to which the Taliban finally put an end by restoring national order and discipline — with a rough and ready kind of justice.

But Washington’s focus on Afghanistan in reality has had very little to do with establishing a better and more equitable society for the Afghans. The ostensible impulse for the American invasion was nominally to destroy the presence of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. But the deeper and more profound reason for the American invasion and lengthy occupation was more pointedly to establish a military and geopolitical foothold in Central Asia on the very borders of Russia and China. That ambition was never nakedly articulated but was clearly understood by all regional forces. The “nation-building and humanitarian” aspects of the American occupation were largely window dressing to cover Washington’s geopolitical ambitions. Those ambitions still have not fully died among American neocons and liberal interventionists.

Like it or not, a key feature of the new “post-American geopolitics” will be a return to a much more historically normal state of global affairs in which multiple players are engaged. And in this case, multiple players will also have the greatest influence over Afghanistan’s future — probably for the better. The reality is that all three countries which the United States perceives as enemies – Iran, Russia, and China — actually all share with Washington the same major goals for Afghanistan’s future: stability and an end to bloodshed and jihadism. But all three of these countries also unite in vigorous opposition to American intervention and dominance in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

While in another era, the Taliban might have cared little about the views of these neighboring countries, today Central Asia is a different place. Afghanistan is in tatters, and no matter what the social policies of the Taliban are, they also need to restore the country to a minimal degree of prosperity and peace. China, in particular, has the greatest political and economic leverage to assist in Afghanistan’s future. Afghanistan figures in China’s ambitious and visionary plan of the Belt and Road Initiative across Central Asia in a re-creation of an economically linked Central Asian that has not been so linked since the days of Genghis Khan. China will make great efforts to try to ensure that the Taliban maintain stability and avoid any support to radical movements which not only hugely affect China in Xinjiang, but also affect Russia in the Caucasus and Central Asia, and the security of Shi’ite Iran — a regular target of Sunni jihadi ideology.

None of these states — Iran, China, or Russia — wishes to see the United States establish itself militarily in the heart of Central Asia and are thus happy to see Washington floundering in that occupation. Once U.S. military influence is removed from the heart of Central Asia, a prosperous and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of all.

Pakistan remains something of a wild card, but Pakistan’s dominant interest is to ensure that its eastern border with Afghanistan remains safe and friendly. Especially since Pakistan’s western neighbor — India — poses the greatest strategic threat to Islamabad. Pakistan cannot tolerate unfriendly powers on both borders. It will do whatever it takes to maintain decent working relations with Kabul. And, of course, China has Pakistan’s back as a key link in the Eurasian Belt and Road Initiative. Pakistan must also be attentive to the Pashtun character of the Taliban movement; after all, there are more Pashtuns in eastern Pakistan than there are in Afghanistan itself. And resurgent Pashtun nationalism poses a constant concern to Islamabad as well.

Washington will have to lick its wounds in departing Afghanistan in defeat after 20 feckless years of occupation but cannot persist in a costly and losing policy. And only a fool would try to ward off the geopolitical power of Russia and China, and even Iran, across the vast stretches of Eurasia. Furthermore, while Washington has essentially employed military instruments to attempt to impose its hegemony around the world, Moscow and Beijing are working the diplomatic route — with far greater success.

What might be the nature of a Taliban-dominated government in Afghanistan? Hard to say, but this is a new generation of Taliban leaders who have traveled, seen the world, and dealt with many other governments. One would hope they have learned something in the course of their exile; they have little other option than to recognize the reality of now living in an international environment of mainly of non-Muslim powers. And if Taliban social policies are distasteful to Americans, they might wish to reflect upon Saudi Arabia in the same context. Of course, Riyadh and Saudi money still seem to enjoy vast influence in Washington that the Taliban cannot exert.

President Biden deserves at least some measure of credit in finally closing the spigots on U.S. blood and treasure in Afghanistan after 20 years. Hopefully it is the beginning of a sign of greater realism on the part of Washington’s geopolitical thinkers about the new limits of American power. And the need for a far more modest vision of what truly comprises American interests.

