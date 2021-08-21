Imperial NATO Chaos: Taliban Are Terrorists while al Qaeda in Syria Supported

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MIRI WOOD AUGUST 20, 2021

The Taliban immediately moved into the Afghanistan presidential palace upon the exit of Ashaf Ghani, with his five million in cash, and possibly his wife, upon the US leaving the tattered country on a jet plane, not knowing when it will be back again. The ensuing hysteria among various factions of NATO imperialist hypocrites — politicians, diplomats, NGO’s, fake charities, media stenographers, underpaid mercenaries — has been so on the same page as to appear to almost be a form of coordinated chaos.

This relatively short piece will mostly involve the double standards of hatred of the Taliban and adoration of the al Qaeda terrorists in Syria, by the finely coiffed and overpaid unindicted war criminals.

Syria News reminds our readers of a few salient points: [1] The US has not officially declared war since 11 December 1941. Such a declaration can create all kinds of extraneous logistical problems, while engaging in invasion, occupation, slow or fast genocide without an official declaration can allow for res inter alios acta and other forms of plausible deniability. [2] Ronald Reagan did not call the Taliban “freedom fighters,” as they did not yet exist in their military formations; he invited the progenitor of the Taliban, the mujahedeen, to visit the White House, where he praised them as similar to the US founding fathers. [3] Ashraf Ghani was considered the president of Afghanistan since 2014, though he functioned more like the chief warlord of Kabul, possibly given his remarkable background that included being a high school exchange student in Oregon, getting a bachelor’s degree at the evangelical American University of Beirut, making the rounds through John Hopkins, the UN, World Bank, the Fulbright scholarship folk — which might explain that impressive net worth of between five and nine million USD in a least developed country that comes in the second to the last in poverty, with an average annual income of $500.

Reagan invited ”freedom fighters” mujahedeen to White House; “Mommy” stayed away.

Synopsis of 40 years of undeclared war in Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani has a spook-y history.

Evangelical preacher cum founder of independent American school accredited by NY, in Beirut, Daniel Bliss

The author has just been made aware that Ghani’s background is even more malevolent. He has been involved with the Atlantic Council (which recently came into partnership with Big Brother, Facebook), the UN Democracy Fund, and the World Economic Forum Global Agenda.

In 2021, he co-authored a twenty-four page paper demanding that President Bashar al Assad be removed from office, employing the standard NATO lying propaganda as the cover story for supremacist regime change.



Had the corrupt US warlord not fled the Taliban with five million, one might suggest he also fell prey to that Assad Curse.

ghani demanded transition imposed on syria

institute for state effectiveness

The UAE Foreign Ministry has announced that the Syria-hating, globalist, Taliban-fleeing Ghani and his family have been welcomed with opened arms, despite being almost as “dead broke” as were the impoverished Clintons when they left the White House.” The Ministry claims the five million USD report is “completely baseless,” “lies” (everyone who believes that may cast a vote in the comment sections).

We shall now take a look at a cross-section of the NATO hypocrites, outraged over the Taliban having taken control of the ‘abandoned’ Afghanistan, and compare their rage and wrath to their adoration and full support of terrorists in the Syrian Arab Republic. As these humanitarian bastards are cut from the same cloth of that colonial savior complex, the order of their listing is of no consequence.

To help us continue, please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), willfully joined the army in 2005, four years after 9/11, which was plenty of time for even the most naive to grasp that Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, time to know there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, that the con involved idiot Bush citing Tony Blair’s lies in his State of the Union Address, time enough to grasp that the destruction of the secular country was to enrich Dick Cheney’s Halliburton war machine. With flagrant amorality, he invaded Iraq, and did his part to destroy the country.

Cotton has ignored all requests by this author to investigate the Arkansas-based charity without charitable status, in its financial support of a chilling organization run by al Qaeda in Idlib, involving little girls garishly made up to look as though degenerates are pimping them on the dark net for pedophiles who should be locked up.

The same Cotton who recently called on Biden to bomb “every Taliban fighter in the vicinity of Kabul,” supported Trump’s war criminal bombing of Syria for al Qaeda terrorists in Idlib, cheered the US/UK/French bombing of Syria for al Qaeda in Douma, supported Trump’s criminal assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, gave full support to terrorists in Hong Kong murdering police and torching innocents, and approved of Trump appointing Langley boy Guaido as president of Venezuela — as though the former president were King George, appointing governorships.



He also called for deployment of US military on the streets to such down demonstrations after the George Floyd suffocation killing.

Cotton outraged over Taliban terrorists taking control of Afghanistan.

Cotton silent on Arkansas ‘charity’ engaged in Epstein-like situation with little girls in Idlib.

Cotton cheered war criminal bombing of Syria for al Qaeda terrorists in Douma.

UNSG Antonio Guterres also went the round of fake teeth-gnashing, being “deeply concerned by accounts of human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan” because of the takeover by the Taliban. Guterres was not Secretary-General in August 2013, when al Qaeda and Qattar’s al Jazeera raided villages in Latakia, slaughtering men and kidnapping women and their children.

He was, however, in office for one month at the time the remaining 57 women and their children were released from captivity in February 2017, in an exchange for arrested terrorists, in a moment long awaited. Guterres was utterly, silent when al Qaeda terrorists massacred upwards of 130 mostly women and children in al Rashidin during another terrorist-abductees exchange, 17 April 2017.

antonio hypocrite

kidnapped latakia women



freed syrian women



freed syrian women2

Latakia Freed Women and Children with President Assad and First Lady Asma



al Rashidin

Shahd survived the massacre in al Rashidin

rashidin

Why has Guterres never been deeply concerned by kidnapped Syrian women being driven around in caged trucks before being murdered for war porn? Why was he not revulsed by the sight of a near full-term baby surgically carved out of his mother’s womb, by terrorists?

women in cages3

atrocity

Were an award to be given for the most arrogant, two-faced, hypocritical, unindicted war criminal on Capitol Hill, it would surely go to Congressman Adam Kinzinger, likely jockeying for a presidential nomination. Previously seen on the Hill trying to squeeze out a couple of tears over 6 January, Kinzinger’s double standards are unprecedented.

He was a bomber pilot, which means that he used to fly over other people’s countries and drop bombs on them.



Now, he is devastated over the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and has shared a suicide hotline for veterans who invaded and occupied Afghanistan who might be depressed over this news.

In 2014, he held a meeting with terrorists — including an armed insurrectionist who supported ISIS terrorists and called them ‘brothers’ — in Turkey. Three years later, he tweeted an attack on Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who visited Syria and had a meeting with President Assad. He sadistically reminded her of Omran, neglecting to mention the child was kidnapped, painted in moulage trauma, and had his iconic photograph taken by the savage who was friends with the deranged psychotics who kidnapped 12 year old Abdullah Issa from a hospital, and cut off his head with a kitchen knife, and videoed the horrific atrocity (Kinzinger has never mentioned Abdullah’s name).

Omran’s sister was a distraction from the “iconic” intention of the photograph.



Original “iconic” photo included gray-painted siblings. Sis was cropped out. AMC is US-funded, with same initials as a



takfiri rslan

Meth freak selfie, lauding child beheaders of al Zinki

hamza friend taunting abdullah



Abdullah Issa, 12 year old Syrian-Palestinian, kidnapped from hospital, moments before his heinous beheading

rslan (2)



Syrian-Palestinian 12 yr old Abdullah Issa was kidnapped from a hospital and beheaded on camera. Congress was sil

These are the degenerates for whom perverts Trump, May, & Macron bomb Syria. Credibility, anyone?

Al Qaeda FSA/Zinki branch kidnapped a child & proudly videoed themselves carving off his head.

Around the same time, he launched an anti-Syria congressional caucus, to support the armed insurrectionists, the criminally insane who slaughtered Syrian soldiers, and mutilated their corpses.

In late 2019, Kinzinger was so offended by Trump’s anemic tweet that gave a whisper of inference that maybe there might be a withdrawal, that he was giving apoplectic interviews condemning the possible ‘abandonment’ by Trump regime troops war criminally in Syria, of the terrorist, Obama-created SDF-NATO-armed-insurrectionists.

Kinzinger whined that they would be slaughtered by the “Turks” — secure in his arrogant knowledge that stenographer media would not point out that he held his meetings with terrorists in Turkey.

kinzinger hypocrisy

kinzinger taliban



suicide hotline for depressed invaders

Babycakes cried at hearings.

kinzinger attack on gabbard

kinzinger brokered c isis akidi

Okaidi with ISIS terrorist in Syria, before meeting Kinzinger in Turkey.

okaidi isil bakr

Okaidi callled other terrorists his brothers.

Peculiarly poetic, immediately after a Category 5 hurricane passed, the author found her notes on Kinzinger in a dirty puddle on the floor, among other, undefinable detritus.

Kinzinger on floor c rest of detritus

As our hypocritical, lying, warmongering ilk on the Hill flaunt their phony attacks of amnesia, and their deadly double-standards, we remind their constituents of the war crimes our taxes fund, the support that these politicians give to the criminally insane, and that our tax dollars arm these savages so that they are able to destroy other people’s countries.

NATO stenographer journalists have treated the world to the imperialist double standards of weeping for the fallen soldiers who invaded Afghanistan, and died there, allegedly fighting terrorists. These are the same supremacists who have supported terrorists in Syria, and who have defamed Syrian Arab Army soldiers who were killed defending their homeland from foreign invaders, within their sovereign borders — including the 83 SAA soldiers that Obama ‘accidentally’ massacred to protect al Qaeda terrorists in al Thardeh, Deir Ezzor. The same western supremacy media wailing over the western soldiers who died in Afghanistan — fighting the Taliban — were silent when Syria released the news of a mass grave containing the remains of 57 Syrian soldiers slaughtered by unknown sects of al Qaeda, discovered in al Raqqa.



soldiers

Unindicted war criminal Blair shows his respect for Brit soldier killed fighting Taliban.

Mass funderal for 83 Syrian soldiers massacred when Obama accidentally bombed them to assist al Qaeda terrorists.

It is a war crime to set up military bases in other people’s homelands without their permission. While Obama merely did the sneaky special operative forces invasion of the SAR, the Trump regime actually invaded with armed soldiers, to steal the oil, and to further arm terrorists and to increase armed insurrection — which are politician crybabies continue to wail about regarding 6 January — against the Levantine republic. The Biden regime, now partially under attack for the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving that ‘vacuum’ for the Taliban to fill (when not playing in the gym, or in the amusement park bumper cars).

The first two screenshots are self-evident. The third shows the degenerate necrophiliac tendencies of the al Qaeda terrorists the US taxpayer arms and funds. These not Taliban psychotics have decapitated a Syrian Arab Army soldier, and are having a fun time pretending to feed the severed head.

The schmuck with the cigar and the rifle is American terrorist in Syria, Brace Belden. A self-described juvenile delinquent, druggie, and young alcoholic who spent much of his time engaged in self-ejaculatory efforts, this criminal somehow found the means to leave his mommy’s home, travel to and illegally enter Syria, and bomb the sh*t out of everything, including helping to turn the city of al Raqqa, population pre-takfiri invasion, 800,00, into rubble.

American terrorist Sotloff is seen practicing with a ground-to-ground military weapon. Sotloff — absurd backstory and other American illegals’ fantastic backstories, here — was reputedly sold by his FSA terrorist friends to ISIS terrorists. Armed American terrorist Eric Harroun had an alleged non-combat vehicular closed head injury which gave him an honorable, medical military discharge. Despite not having put enough money into Social Security, he managed on a paltry disability income to find his way into Syria, where he embedded with the FSA and al Nusra, helping to engage in such freedom-ish things as bombing a military helicopter from the sky, and then stealing salvageable parts (upon returning home, he was arrested, then charges were immediately dropped and he subsequently and conveniently killed himself with a heroin overdose.).

In May 2017, armed insurrectionist terrorists thank the United States for sending them trucks loaded with military weapons, which they planned to use to slaughter SAA soldiers in the battle to destroy Deir Ezzor. The full video of gratitude, here. Please note that these chunks of human garbage succeeded in murdering Gen. Issam Zahreddine, not long after the gifts from Donald Trump.

Matthew VanDyke was reared by a single mother, yet after graduation, he had beaucoup funds to acquire a motorcycle and expensive camera equipment and then enjoyed the good life of traveling to various hot spots in the world, stopping in Libya where he helped al Qaeda destroy the country, before illegally settling in Syria.

From there, he proclaimed that there was no ‘Syrian revolution,’ that the fraud would collapse without the savagery of the “foreign” terrorists, that Jabhat al Nusra — comprised of mostly ‘foreign fighters’ — should be removed from the US, UN, EU terror lists. In between time spent sodomizing goats, he wrote to British intelligence operative Elliot Higgins that the ‘foreign fighters’ had chemical weapons and was prepared to use them and blame on President Assad, who was winning the war.

His recent concern over women under the Taliban rang a bit hallow, given his seduction of a naive, Syrian traitor, the star in his award-winning fraudumentary. Emails he exchanged with her suggests he instructed her in the art of fellatio, and then turned her out, and subsequently sexually harassed her (his hacked emails with her, and with Higgins, here).

A thinking mind might wonder that the NATO stenographers that went into a swoon over his 15 minute docudrama all missed the fact that these armed terrorists supported with US tax dollars had invaded, occupied, and destroyed countless homes of Syrians, though we have no evidence the indigenous habitants were slaughtered in the making of the movie.



armed terrorist in syria

american armed terrorists in syria

armed insurrectionist necrophiliacs

brace belden



brace beldon2

raqqa obliterated

sotloff in syria

eric harroun

takfiri now training c us illegals in syria

vandick

american terrorist vandick

where are the owners

Whose home was this, that was destroyed by US armed and funded terrorists?

The supremacist double-standards involving condemnation of Taliban terrorists and financial support of the various factions of al Qaeda deployed into Syria, are not limited to the rabid dogs of war on the Hill, but are equally shared by other NATO terrorist scum around the world — powerful mobsters who dumped their human garbage into the Levantine republic, to butcher its population, destroy its homeland, and then be killed off, so that they could not return to their filthy homes of birth. The U went so far as to write a paper on how various European countries could protect themselves from ”foreign fighters” come home to roost — though the 149-page report significantly lied about the numbers of human detritus dumped into the SAR.

In addition to providing glowing news stories on the criminally insane foreigners, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK were among the countries with the biggest pockets for arming the beasts with two legs.

These unindicted war criminals now so concerned about the Taliban in Afghanistan dumped in its pathogens, armed them, funded them, cheered their every crime. Italy went so far as to use its odalisques opératives phony kidnapping to launder $12 million to al Qaeda savages, under cover of a ransom story (the pretty Italian agents’ backstory also included in The Final Days of Armageddon missive.

colonialist EU

germany arms terrorists

German Gay in ISIS – Roles and Duties

Yes, indeed. The German media celebrate Al-Qaeda in Syria.

germany-sent-weapons-to-syria



Illegal alien and German terrorist Denis Caspert was killed by the SAA in 2013. Caspert was one of hundreds of pieces of hu



As Obama cheers Merkel’s compassion, she prepares for the deportation of more than 12,000 Afghanis. Note the hypo

17 aug merkel

reuters



bj helmets

British terrorist-illegal Oliver Hall.

bj and death squads

No mention of this short order cook being armed in a foreign country. [Virtue suiciding doubtful]

This Brit illegal was the source of the anti-Syria ‘sarin’ hoax.

Brit terrorist whose medical license was revoked, is interviewed by American terrorist Kareem

French – Belgian Wahhabi terrorist Abdul Rahman Ayachi

hollande-breached-sanctions

Shamima Begum’s alleged concubinator.

italy taliban

haisam saqar idlib

Phony humanitarian aid workers begged their country in English to help them.

italy laundered 12 million to al qaeda in syria

Perhaps the most sanctimonious post Taliban power grab came from the great enucleator of the Gilets Jaunes activists, the criminal who arms and funds al Qaeda and bombs Syria for al Qaeda atrocities, the criminal who gasses his people and then projects his crime onto the beloved Syrian president. The little man throw a hissy fit claim that his words were “twisted,” and so his peeps added English captions: France and other U countries must “protect against large irregular migratory flows that endanger those who are part of them and fuel trafficking of every kind” (the French is not any more intelligible).

What I said about Afghanistan, words which some people have twisted: France does and will continue to do its duty to protect those who are in the most danger. pic.twitter.com/MKIWovJgQB — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2021

For the rabid dogs of war — in political office, or in media stenography work — there is never enough chaos, never enough Pavlovian tricks to set one group against another, along comes a warmonger to attack a war pimp, and the Business Insider immediately reported that a man politician had launched ‘out of context’ accusations against a woman reporter.

As the old Aretha Franklin hit goes, Who’s Zoomin’ Who? Both Cruz and Ward are indictable under Nuremberg Principle VI, Crimes against Peace (i) and (ii):

Cruz supported Trump’s war criminal bombings of the SAR for al Qaeda terrorists there. Ward — who only wears niqab when embedded with terrorists, be they Taliban or various sects of al Qaeda occupying Syria — has an extensive history of criminal propaganda lies, and multiple criminal entries into the Levantine republic to embed herself with (male) terrorists who have destroyed the country, who have kidnapped, raped, and butchered Syrian women, so the scam of sisterhood and or gender victimization were better shoveled elsewhere.

Ward was the first to whitewash al Qaeda — including foreign terrorists — when the savages changed their names and pretended to have gone through an amicable divorce. She subsequently spoke at the UN (seated next to SAMS liar and no longer in niqab), \essentially functioning as mouthpiece for al Qaeda terrorists with who she had criminally embedded herself, winning awards for interviewing foreign savages also illegally in the SAR. On 6 September 2016, she blew kisses to American illegal Bilal Kareem, former stand-up comic from NYC, who is embedded with foreign terrorists in the SDN list, who interviewed the degenerate head of the al Zinki terror gang who kidnapped 12 year old Abdullah Issa from a hospital, and hacked off his head with a kitchen knife. The degenerate lied that the child was a man, and that the poor terrorists had been under a great deal of stress.

Abdullah Issa, 12 year old Syrian-Palestinian, kidnapped from hospital, moments before his heinous beheading with a kitchen knife.

The gruesome video of the child being tormented while asking to be shot in the head, instead, has been expunged from the internet — not because of its heinousness, but because: The psychopaths are funded by the US taxpayer; one of the savages was involved with bombing a bakery (while Channel 4 was criminally embedded with him. This video was also expunged, but a screengrab from it found here); and one of the deranged killers was a friend of the fake physician married to the woman whose fraudumentary was nominated for an Oscar early this year.

ward kisses to kareem

To be completely explicit, Clarissa Ward has been a proponent of regime change against Syria since the onset of the NATO Spring. She has consistently embedded with terrorists, and spoken as their mouth piece. She has never concerned herself with the horrors that Syrian women have endured. Anyone who claims that the warmongering Cruz has attacked her because she is a woman — spending time in her element, with terrorists, the recently the Taliban ones — is a low-level propagandist for a variation on war propaganda.

Ward concerned over Taliban terrorists, but safe & secure with al Qaeda in Syria.

cruz and ward war criminals



ward of death

femicide

blocked by ward of death

Hands folded in supplication, head bowed in interview with terrorist in Syria.



Criminal illegal Ward in Syria, interviewing terrorists. Video showed her bowed head, walking several feet behind ma

AFP also somehow missed CNN’s Ward of Death’s tweet tribute to merc Kareem, in Sept. 2016.

Terrorists Kareem & SDN Muhaysini discuss need for Wahhabis of the world to invade Syria .



Bilal Abdul Kareem, American illegal in Syria, interviewed foreign terrorist with explosives belt in Aleppo, 2016.



Kareem interviewed an armed terrorist in Aleppo, groping his explosives belt which he was prepared to use against S



Criminal Bilal Abdul Kareem gives his degenerate audience noble explanation for kidnap & decapitation of a child in S

kareem-supports-childbeheadings

Ward intervieiwing al Qaeda terrorist in Syria.



Ward interviewing American illegal al Qaeda terrorist in Syria.

The western audience, trained over many decades of Operation Mockingbird, to eat the lies of warmongers, then beg, Please, Sir, may I have another, whose previously closeted sadoerotic fantasies pour out whenever it can feign sadness over countless atrocities, and slobber over outright lies, such as the incubator hoax funded by American taxpayers to dupe American taxpayers — is now being deluged with scary photographs of armed Taliban terrorists, some of whom drive around in trucks, reportedly terrifying Afghans, and threatening to kill, or outright killing of civilians, with alleged focus on women and girls.

The media manipulators now feign astonishment that the Taliban has come into possession of NATO weapons; Syria News has published countless reports on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of such weapons, abandoned by fleeing al Qaeda terrorists in the SAR — completely ignored by the double standard bearers of the MSM and corrupt political circles.

Similarly deranged-looking al Qaeda terrorists throughout Syria, armed with RPG’s and MANPAD‘s, have consistently been censored by the media stenographers, now in a frenzied outpouring of fear, regarding the Taliban takeover.

nato armed taliban

Taliban in Afghanistan

Terrorists in Syria supported by NATO that is worried about the Taliban.



scary taliban

arab spring flowers

deranged

Saudi Jaish al Islam was to have released 3,500 hostages.

filthiest of the filth

rpg taliban

helmet terrorist



takfiri 2



takfiri

taliban 5

taliban whiners

Jaish-ISIS-alQaeda terrorist friend of the NYT source.

terrorist c rpg



US CIAID



Were some of these last terrorists of Douma culled from the 1,239 death row inmates the Saudis dumped into Syria?



Journalistic integrity requires us to make note of the very curious terror warning ejaculated by the US Department of Homeland Security, on 13 August 2021 and in effect through 11 November. Though the Biden regime officially announced the beginning of withdrawal from Afghanistan on May Day, 2021, the squirrely declaration of the DHS was shoe-horned between the Taliban taking control of Kunduz on 6 August, and entering Kabul on the 15th.

The warning was unprecedented in an eerie form of inclusivity, a “diverse and challenging threat” from malign foreign influences, foreign terrorists, domestic terrorists, possible grievance based violence during the ongoing global pandemic in which perceived government restrictions over public health safety measures require all to dutifully say something upon seeing something.

Less than one week later, the obviously disturbed Floyd Ray Roseberry — with a history of financial difficulties — live-streamed threats to detonate his truck near to the Congressional Library, as he told the world his mother recently died of cancer, his wife cannot get treated for her skin cancer, and he cannot get treatment for his bad knees. He live streamed from his Facebook account until it was shut down.

It took almost 15 hours after his uneventful surrender, before US law enforcement official announced no bomb was found in his truck, “but possible bomb making materials were collected from the truck” (emphases added).

Domestic terrorist under financial distress Floyd Ray Roseberry fit most of the inclusivity in the DHS warning.

The author again reminds our readers that the NATO junta which controls the UNSC has repeatedly supported terrorists in and against the Syrian Arab Republic, has repeatedly lied in support of them, since the launch of the NATO Spring against the Levantine republic, in 2011.

These klan members — and NATO — have begun to issue warnings against the Taliban, not to engage in terrorist activities against their entitled countries.



Gosh, it is almost as though they have decided wave the proverbial red flag in front of the bull in the China shop (mixed metaphors are currently of some use).

Brit ambassador to UN warns Taliban.

Frog ambassador to UN says no money for terrorists…

…except, of course, al Qaeda in Syria.

US supremacist ambassador to UN warns Taliban.

Et voilà! NATO warns the Taliban.

The Taliban – related imperial chaos unleashed by NATO politicians and diplomats has only just begun, and will persist even as the criminal liars continue to arrogantly flaunt their support of terrorists in Syria.

— Miri Wood

Esteemed Syria News readers, please help to support our work in whichever way you are able:

To help us continue, please visit the Donate page to donate or learn how you can help at no cost.

Follow us on Telegram: http://t.me/syupdates link will open the Telegram app.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Afghanistan, Al Qaeda, American crimes, NATO, Syria, Syria Assad, Takfiris, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Syria | Tagged: Moderate Terrorist, Nato Crimes, Nusra Front |