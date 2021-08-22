Al-Assad: Extremism Tied to EU’s Failed Policies in Middle East

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

22 Aug 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad discusses recent developments in Syria and the region with European Parliament Member, Thierry Mariani, and his accompanying delegation.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attributes spread of extremism to the European Union’s ‘failed policies’ in the Middle East.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that the Syrian people have found new ways to overcome the odds.

SANA news agency tweets: Al-Assad delivered his speech after being greeted by Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament and a member of the French National Rally party, as well as a delegation accompanying him.

الرئيس الأسد يستقبل تيري مارياني عضو البرلمان الأوروبي والوفد المرافق

دمشق-سانا

استقبل السيد الرئيس بشار الأسد تيري مارياني عضو البرلمان الأوروبي عضو حزب التجمع الوطني الفرنسي والوفد المرافق له.



التفاصيل على الرابط: https://t.co/YBeuZAuO14 pic.twitter.com/bCg27ZRdw8 — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) August 21, 2021

During the meeting, a discussion on the developments of the situation in Syria and the region took place. Al-Assad answered the delegation members’ questions about the situation and the difficult conditions experienced by Syrians as a result of the sanctions and the unjust siege imposed on them. He noted that despite all the troubles this sieges afflicts on all aspects of life, the Syrian people are resilient.

President al-Assad considered it necessary to have a dialogue at parliamentary, intellectual and cultural levels to analyze and understand the developments and changes taking place in the region and the world. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary and cultural delegations visiting Syria and the region to see things as they are, and to be able to link political statements to the current situation. Such dialogue is important because as Europe grapples with the refugee crisis, terrorism and extremism seem to be the result of its failed policies in the Middle East.

The discussion touched on the role of nationalism in the Arab region, identity, and the relationship between religion and politics, as well as the major challenges confronting nations as a result of extremism that has infiltrated many societies, including European ones. This spread of extremism comes as a result of the EU’s failure to develop appropriate policies to ensure immigrants’ integration into Europe while preserving their original identity.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: EU, Syria, Syria Assad, Terrorism, War on Syria | Tagged: Syrian refugees, US’ Caesar Sanctions Act on Syrian |