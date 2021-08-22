August 22, 2021, RT.com -by Eva K Bartlett Israel again illegally bombed Syria last week, violating Lebanese airspace to do so and putting at risk the lives of untold numbers of civilians. And following this, crickets in the media, again. On Thursday, just after 11pm, Israeli missiles targeted the vicinities of Damascus and Homs, according […]Israel’s airstrikes in Syria are not newsworthy for Western media, as a result status quo continues & civilians suffer — In Gaza
Filed under: Israel, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Israeli Airstrikes in Syria |
Reblogged this on penelopap.