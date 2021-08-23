Tunisian Police Arrest President Assassination Suspect

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 23, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

The Tunisian security forces arrest a suspect who planned for the assassination of President Kais Saied.

Tunisian police officers in Tunis, Tunisia on March 28, 2020 (Anadolu Agency)

The Tunisian police arrested a suspect who was planning to assassinate President Kais Saied.

Tunisia’s Al Chourouk newspaper revealed that a lone wolf was preparing for the assassination. According to investigations, the suspect was planning on assassinating President Saied while he was visiting a certain coastal city.

On Friday, Tunisian President Kais Saied had revealed that there was an attempt on his life, which he described as “hopeless.” Subsequently, Saied announced that he would tread the same lawful path: “The path to reform is complicated and hard,” he added.

Additionally, the Tunisian Judicial Council announced Saturday the arrest of Beltayeb Rached, the first president of the Court of Appeals, indicating that his case had been transferred to the Public Prosecution.

Tunisian President Kais Saied also relieved the Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, Anwar Ben Hassan, of his duties.

Ennahda Movement denounced Sunday the conspiracies threatening Tunisian national security and the President’s personal security. The movement issued a statement in which it called on the State’s security services and judicial body to probe into the matter to expose those involved in the said conspiracies. Ennahda Movement also warned against internal and foreign plots that aim to undermine the country’s stability.

Ennahda indicated that the unconstitutional decisions and measures announced on July 25 and thereafter are ‘exceptional,’ noting that overcoming them requires cooperation.

Previously, Ennahda had announced that its executive office had a meeting, in which they discussed the “dangerous repercussions” of President Saied’s exceptional measures and their negative political and economic effects.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Tunis | Tagged: al-Nahda Party, American "Muslim" Brotherhood, Attempt to assassinate Kais Said, Rashid Ghannouchi, Tunisian President Kais Saied |