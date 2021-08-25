PA Arrests Civil Rights Advocates in Ramallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 24, 2021

Palestinians rally to protest Nizar Banat’s assassination. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

The Palestinian Authority’s security forces have been arresting civil rights activists in Ramallah for the third consecutive day, Lawyers for Justice announced yesterday.

“Among those arrested were the freed prisoner, Muhammed Allan, Ibrahim Abu Al-Ezz, and Loay Al-Ashqar,” the rights organization said in a statement, adding that the arrests are creating a state of “chaos and absence of law.”

The Palestinian Authority’s police on Sunday arrested the astrophysicist Imad Barghouthi, who worked for Nasa, as well as at least 19 activists before releasing them today.https://t.co/TXFMNpHpJj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 23, 2021

On Sunday, the PA’s security forces were reported to have prevented the organization from holding a demonstration at the Al-Manara roundabout located in central Ramallah. They also reinforced their presence around the Al-Manara Square. and arrested all those attempting to start a protest.

Global pressure is mounting on the Palestinian Authority.



The Palestinian Authority must immediately free the 28 human rights activists it arrested over the weekend, including our friend @fadiquran. #FreeFadi https://t.co/Z7e4e7iM94 — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 24, 2021

Civil rights groups in the occupied West Bank have been holding regular protests in demanding the killers of activist Nizar Banat be brought to justice and for elections to be held in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Banat was a candidate for the Palestinian Legislative Council election which should have been held this year. The election was canceled by PA President Mahmoud Abbas. Banat was killed by PA security forces in late June.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Palestine, Palestinians, Ramallah Traitors | Tagged: ABBAS, Freedom of expression, Nizar Banat assassinated by PA, PA, Security Coordination |