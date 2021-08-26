Amirabdollahian: My Top Priority Is to Cement Ties with Neighboring, Asian Countries

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 25, 2021

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Iran’s new foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian eyes a balanced and active foreign policy during his tenure.

Iran’s new foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

The new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian pledged, in his first statement since taking office, to pursue an active and balanced foreign policy.

Amirabdollahian stated that his diplomatic policy “will be based on the principles of dignity and wisdom, seeking concord and coinciding interests with neighboring countries and Asia.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his winning of vote of confidence from the Iranian lawmakers to become the Iranian Foreign Minister on Wednesday.

Besides, the Iranian Parliament granted confidence today to all the proposed ministers in the upcoming government of President Ibrahim Raisi, with the exception of the minister of education.

In a public session, the Iranian president thanked the Islamic Consultative Assembly for reviewing the qualifications of the proposed ministers, saying that this is “a display of democracy, where deputies examine the qualifications of candidates with interest and sensitivity.”

